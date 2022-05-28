Bridgewater Bancshares (NASDAQ:BWB) Rating Increased to Buy at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Bridgewater Bancshares (NASDAQ:BWB – Get Rating) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a report released on Tuesday, Zacks.com reports. Zacks Investment Research currently has $18.00 price objective on the stock.

According to Zacks, “Bridgewater Bancshares Inc. operates as a holding company for Bridgewater Bank which provides personal and commercial banking products and services to commercial real estate investors, small business entrepreneurs and high-net-worth individuals. The company offers checking, savings, money market savings, certificates of deposit accounts; bridge, home equity, residential interim construction, lot, construction, commercial real estate, long term multi-family, working capital, letters of credit and executive lines of credit options and debit and credit cards. Bridgewater Bancshares Inc. is headquartered in Bloomington, Minnesota. “

Separately, B. Riley lowered their price target on shares of Bridgewater Bancshares from $23.00 to $21.00 in a research note on Tuesday, April 12th.

Shares of BWB stock opened at $16.24 on Tuesday. The company has a current ratio of 0.99, a quick ratio of 0.99 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43. Bridgewater Bancshares has a 1 year low of $14.97 and a 1 year high of $20.05. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $16.29 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $17.16. The firm has a market capitalization of $454.31 million, a P/E ratio of 10.41 and a beta of 0.71.

Bridgewater Bancshares (NASDAQ:BWB – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 28th. The company reported $0.39 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of $0.39. Bridgewater Bancshares had a net margin of 33.29% and a return on equity of 15.34%. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Bridgewater Bancshares will post 1.66 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, CEO Jerry J. Baack sold 4,166 shares of Bridgewater Bancshares stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, April 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $16.79, for a total value of $69,947.14. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 1,207,140 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $20,267,880.60. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Company insiders own 21.97% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Deutsche Bank AG boosted its holdings in shares of Bridgewater Bancshares by 5.0% during the 4th quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 12,789 shares of the company’s stock worth $226,000 after buying an additional 604 shares during the period. First Trust Advisors LP boosted its holdings in shares of Bridgewater Bancshares by 6.9% during the 4th quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 13,025 shares of the company’s stock worth $230,000 after buying an additional 837 shares during the period. Bank of New York Mellon Corp boosted its holdings in shares of Bridgewater Bancshares by 1.1% during the 3rd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 80,348 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,407,000 after buying an additional 900 shares during the period. Elgethun Capital Management boosted its holdings in shares of Bridgewater Bancshares by 0.5% during the 1st quarter. Elgethun Capital Management now owns 186,246 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,107,000 after buying an additional 1,000 shares during the period. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Bridgewater Bancshares by 1.8% during the 1st quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 56,610 shares of the company’s stock worth $945,000 after buying an additional 1,025 shares during the period. 48.68% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Bridgewater Bancshares, Inc operates as the bank holding company for Bridgewater Bank that provides banking products and services to commercial real estate investors, small business entrepreneurs, and high net worth individuals in the United States. The company offers savings and money market accounts, demand deposits, time and brokered deposits, and interest and noninterest bearing transaction, as well as certificates of deposit.

