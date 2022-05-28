Bridgewater Associates LP Trims Stock Holdings in CVS Health Co. (NYSE:CVS)

Bridgewater Associates LP lowered its position in CVS Health Co. (NYSE:CVS – Get Rating) by 26.1% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 782,306 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock after selling 275,969 shares during the quarter. Bridgewater Associates LP owned approximately 0.06% of CVS Health worth $80,703,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the business. West Bancorporation Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of CVS Health during the fourth quarter worth approximately $25,000. Bell Investment Advisors Inc purchased a new stake in shares of CVS Health during the third quarter worth approximately $26,000. Capital Advisors Ltd. LLC raised its stake in shares of CVS Health by 125.7% during the fourth quarter. Capital Advisors Ltd. LLC now owns 316 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock worth $33,000 after purchasing an additional 176 shares during the last quarter. Steph & Co. raised its stake in shares of CVS Health by 138.7% during the fourth quarter. Steph & Co. now owns 358 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock worth $37,000 after purchasing an additional 208 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Maryland Capital Advisors Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of CVS Health during the fourth quarter worth approximately $39,000. Institutional investors own 78.00% of the company’s stock.

In other CVS Health news, EVP Prem S. Shah sold 16,954 shares of CVS Health stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, April 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $105.00, for a total transaction of $1,780,170.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 43,453 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,562,565. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, EVP Prem S. Shah sold 5,346 shares of CVS Health stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $104.70, for a total value of $559,726.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 82,283 shares of company stock worth $8,376,142. Company insiders own 0.69% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:CVS traded up $0.25 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $98.05. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 4,318,012 shares, compared to its average volume of 6,278,493. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $101.16 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $101.32. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.70, a current ratio of 0.88 and a quick ratio of 0.62. CVS Health Co. has a twelve month low of $79.33 and a twelve month high of $111.25. The stock has a market cap of $128.57 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.29, a P/E/G ratio of 1.47 and a beta of 0.78.

CVS Health (NYSE:CVS – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 4th. The pharmacy operator reported $2.22 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.14 by $0.08. The firm had revenue of $76.83 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $75.30 billion. CVS Health had a return on equity of 15.33% and a net margin of 2.67%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 11.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company earned $2.04 EPS. Sell-side analysts expect that CVS Health Co. will post 8.32 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, May 2nd. Stockholders of record on Friday, April 22nd were issued a $0.55 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, April 21st. This represents a $2.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.24%. CVS Health’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 36.54%.

Several equities research analysts have recently commented on CVS shares. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their price target on CVS Health from $110.00 to $113.00 in a research note on Thursday, May 5th. StockNews.com began coverage on CVS Health in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “strong-buy” rating for the company. Raymond James cut CVS Health from a “strong-buy” rating to an “outperform” rating and increased their price objective for the stock from $115.00 to $120.00 in a research report on Friday, February 11th. Tigress Financial increased their price objective on CVS Health from $122.00 to $125.00 in a research report on Thursday, April 7th. Finally, Sanford C. Bernstein cut CVS Health from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and cut their price objective for the stock from $122.00 to $112.00 in a research report on Thursday. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, sixteen have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $115.84.

CVS Health Corporation provides health services in the United States. The company's Health Care Benefits segment offers traditional, voluntary, and consumer-directed health insurance products and related services. It serves employer groups, individuals, college students, part-time and hourly workers, health plans, health care providers, governmental units, government-sponsored plans, labor groups, and expatriates.

