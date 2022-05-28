Bridgewater Associates LP Sells 6,640,461 Shares of Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:VWO)

Bridgewater Associates LP trimmed its holdings in Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:VWO – Get Rating) by 28.3% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 16,805,360 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 6,640,461 shares during the period. Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF comprises approximately 4.8% of Bridgewater Associates LP’s holdings, making the stock its 3rd largest holding. Bridgewater Associates LP owned about 1.01% of Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF worth $831,193,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in VWO. Gradient Investments LLC raised its position in shares of Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF by 36.9% during the 4th quarter. Gradient Investments LLC now owns 864 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $43,000 after acquiring an additional 233 shares in the last quarter. Pacifica Partners Inc. raised its position in shares of Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF by 32.9% during the 4th quarter. Pacifica Partners Inc. now owns 986 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $49,000 after acquiring an additional 244 shares in the last quarter. Costello Asset Management INC raised its position in shares of Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF by 29.6% during the 4th quarter. Costello Asset Management INC now owns 1,037 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $51,000 after acquiring an additional 237 shares in the last quarter. Barnett & Company Inc. raised its position in shares of Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF by 2,086.0% during the 4th quarter. Barnett & Company Inc. now owns 1,246 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $62,000 after acquiring an additional 1,189 shares in the last quarter. Finally, OLD Second National Bank of Aurora raised its position in shares of Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF by 154.8% during the 4th quarter. OLD Second National Bank of Aurora now owns 1,274 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $66,000 after acquiring an additional 774 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of VWO stock traded up $0.46 on Friday, hitting $43.04. 13,419,407 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 19,482,533. Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF has a 1-year low of $40.02 and a 1-year high of $55.16. The company’s fifty day moving average is $44.09 and its 200 day moving average is $47.32.

The Fund seeks to track the performance of the FTSE Emerging Markets All Cap China A Inclusion Index, that measures the return of stocks issued by companies located in emerging market countries.

