Bridgewater Associates LP Sells 6,352 Shares of Veeva Systems Inc. (NYSE:VEEV)

Bridgewater Associates LP reduced its stake in Veeva Systems Inc. (NYSE:VEEV – Get Rating) by 2.1% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 290,099 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 6,352 shares during the period. Bridgewater Associates LP owned approximately 0.19% of Veeva Systems worth $74,114,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the stock. FourThought Financial LLC boosted its stake in shares of Veeva Systems by 37.4% in the fourth quarter. FourThought Financial LLC now owns 169 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $43,000 after buying an additional 46 shares during the period. United Capital Financial Advisers LLC lifted its stake in Veeva Systems by 6.1% during the third quarter. United Capital Financial Advisers LLC now owns 857 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $247,000 after purchasing an additional 49 shares during the last quarter. Conestoga Capital Advisors LLC lifted its stake in Veeva Systems by 1.8% during the fourth quarter. Conestoga Capital Advisors LLC now owns 2,785 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $712,000 after purchasing an additional 50 shares during the last quarter. Suncoast Equity Management lifted its stake in Veeva Systems by 5.2% during the fourth quarter. Suncoast Equity Management now owns 1,015 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $259,000 after purchasing an additional 50 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Jackson Wealth Management LLC lifted its stake in Veeva Systems by 0.3% during the third quarter. Jackson Wealth Management LLC now owns 15,614 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $83,000 after purchasing an additional 51 shares during the last quarter.

In other news, Director Paul J. Sekhri sold 11,000 shares of Veeva Systems stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of $214.02, for a total transaction of $2,354,220.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, Director Ronald E. F. Codd sold 20,000 shares of Veeva Systems stock in a transaction on Wednesday, April 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $207.14, for a total transaction of $4,142,800.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 442 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $91,555.88. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 13.18% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Veeva Systems stock traded up $6.49 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $172.00. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,154,906 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,076,294. Veeva Systems Inc. has a 12-month low of $152.04 and a 12-month high of $343.96. The company has a market capitalization of $26.55 billion, a P/E ratio of 65.40, a PEG ratio of 3.27 and a beta of 0.85. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $185.54 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $222.87.

Veeva Systems (NYSE:VEEV – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, March 2nd. The technology company reported $0.60 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.59 by $0.01. Veeva Systems had a net margin of 23.09% and a return on equity of 15.61%. The business had revenue of $485.50 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $479.98 million. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.54 EPS. Equities analysts expect that Veeva Systems Inc. will post 2.76 EPS for the current fiscal year.

VEEV has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. Barclays cut their target price on Veeva Systems from $237.00 to $195.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday. Robert W. Baird dropped their price target on Veeva Systems from $303.00 to $288.00 in a research note on Thursday, March 3rd. Citigroup dropped their price target on Veeva Systems from $349.00 to $278.00 in a research note on Tuesday, March 1st. Piper Sandler dropped their price target on Veeva Systems from $300.00 to $290.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, March 3rd. Finally, StockNews.com upgraded Veeva Systems from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, May 13th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fifteen have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $282.44.

Veeva Systems Inc provides cloud-based software for the life sciences industry in North America, Europe, the Asia Pacific, the Middle East, Africa, and Latin America. The company offers Veeva Commercial Cloud, a suite of software, data, and analytics solutions, which include Veeva customer relationship management (CRM) and Veeva Medical CRM, Veeva CLM, Veeva CRM MyInsights, Veeva CLM, Veeva CRM Approved Email, Veeva CRM Engage, Veeva Align, Veeva CRM Events Management, Veeva Nitro, Veeva OpenData, Veeva Link, Veeva Network, Veeva Crossix, Veeva Data Cloud, and MyVeeva for Patients; and Veeva Vault, a cloud-based enterprise content and data management applications for managing commercial functions, including sales and marketing, and medical content and communications, as well as research and development functions, such as clinical, regulatory, quality, and safety.

