Bridgewater Associates LP Sells 126,418 Shares of Li Auto Inc. (NASDAQ:LI)

Bridgewater Associates LP lowered its position in Li Auto Inc. (NASDAQ:LI – Get Rating) by 7.5% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 1,556,928 shares of the company’s stock after selling 126,418 shares during the quarter. Bridgewater Associates LP owned 0.15% of Li Auto worth $49,977,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the business. State Street Corp lifted its position in shares of Li Auto by 3.1% during the 4th quarter. State Street Corp now owns 9,732,259 shares of the company’s stock worth $312,406,000 after buying an additional 293,940 shares during the period. WT Asset Management Ltd increased its stake in shares of Li Auto by 105.9% in the 4th quarter. WT Asset Management Ltd now owns 5,651,814 shares of the company’s stock valued at $181,423,000 after buying an additional 2,907,153 shares during the period. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. increased its stake in shares of Li Auto by 15.3% in the 3rd quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 4,976,631 shares of the company’s stock valued at $130,836,000 after buying an additional 662,000 shares during the period. Banco Santander S.A. increased its stake in shares of Li Auto by 112.5% in the 4th quarter. Banco Santander S.A. now owns 4,250,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $136,425,000 after buying an additional 2,250,000 shares during the period. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Li Auto by 11.9% in the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 2,553,993 shares of the company’s stock valued at $81,430,000 after buying an additional 270,645 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 21.74% of the company’s stock.

LI has been the subject of several research reports. Bank of America lowered their target price on Li Auto from $35.00 to $33.00 in a research note on Tuesday, May 10th. TheStreet lowered Li Auto from a “c-” rating to a “d+” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 20th. started coverage on Li Auto in a research report on Thursday, March 24th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $37.20 price target on the stock. UBS Group raised their price target on Li Auto from $47.00 to $52.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, April 4th. Finally, HSBC started coverage on Li Auto in a research report on Friday, April 1st. They issued a “buy” rating and a $35.00 price target on the stock. Thirteen equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating and two have given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $40.74.

Shares of NASDAQ:LI traded up $0.10 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $24.28. The company had a trading volume of 8,963,050 shares, compared to its average volume of 9,496,717. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $24.16 and its 200 day moving average price is $27.44. The stock has a market cap of $24.91 billion, a PE ratio of 2,428.00 and a beta of 1.75. The company has a quick ratio of 3.76, a current ratio of 3.89 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.17. Li Auto Inc. has a 1-year low of $16.86 and a 1-year high of $37.45.

Li Auto (NASDAQ:LI – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 10th. The company reported $0.23 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.56) by $0.79. The firm had revenue of $9.56 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $9.51 billion. Li Auto had a return on equity of 0.08% and a net margin of 0.09%. The business’s revenue was up 167.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned ($0.06) earnings per share. On average, research analysts expect that Li Auto Inc. will post -0.33 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Li Auto Inc, through its subsidiaries, designs, develops, manufactures, and sells new energy vehicles in the People's Republic of China. The company provides Li ONE, a six-seat smart electric sport utility vehicle that is equipped with smart vehicle solutions, navigation on ADAS, and automatic emergency breaking functionalities.

