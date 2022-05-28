Bridgewater Associates LP Sells 110,247 Shares of The Home Depot, Inc. (NYSE:HD)

Bridgewater Associates LP trimmed its holdings in shares of The Home Depot, Inc. (NYSE:HD – Get Rating) by 33.4% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 220,153 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock after selling 110,247 shares during the period. Bridgewater Associates LP’s holdings in Home Depot were worth $91,366,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the stock. Stonebridge Capital Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of Home Depot by 3.7% during the fourth quarter. Stonebridge Capital Advisors LLC now owns 33,288 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock worth $13,815,000 after buying an additional 1,185 shares during the last quarter. Red Door Wealth Management LLC grew its holdings in Home Depot by 7.1% during the fourth quarter. Red Door Wealth Management LLC now owns 11,970 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock valued at $4,967,000 after purchasing an additional 796 shares during the period. Freestone Capital Holdings LLC grew its holdings in Home Depot by 12.2% during the fourth quarter. Freestone Capital Holdings LLC now owns 81,811 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock valued at $33,952,000 after purchasing an additional 8,924 shares during the period. Avaii Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in Home Depot during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $454,000. Finally, William Allan LLC acquired a new position in Home Depot during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $5,946,000. 70.61% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of brokerages recently issued reports on HD. Truist Financial decreased their price objective on shares of Home Depot from $405.00 to $375.00 and set a “na” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, May 18th. Raymond James decreased their price objective on shares of Home Depot from $350.00 to $340.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, May 18th. Gordon Haskett cut shares of Home Depot from a “buy” rating to an “accumulate” rating in a report on Friday, May 6th. Evercore ISI reduced their price target on shares of Home Depot from $370.00 to $345.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, May 18th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company reduced their price target on shares of Home Depot from $400.00 to $350.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, April 7th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seventeen have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Home Depot currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $373.27.

NYSE HD traded up $5.65 on Friday, hitting $308.46. 3,899,284 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 4,959,048. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 35.47, a current ratio of 1.11 and a quick ratio of 0.24. The business’s fifty day moving average is $303.31 and its 200 day moving average is $348.10. The Home Depot, Inc. has a 52 week low of $279.59 and a 52 week high of $420.61. The company has a market capitalization of $318.75 billion, a PE ratio of 19.58, a P/E/G ratio of 1.73 and a beta of 0.97.

Home Depot (NYSE:HD – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 17th. The home improvement retailer reported $4.09 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $3.67 by $0.42. The company had revenue of $38.91 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $36.78 billion. Home Depot had a net margin of 10.83% and a negative return on equity of 21,952.16%. The company’s revenue was up 3.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $3.86 earnings per share. Analysts predict that The Home Depot, Inc. will post 16.47 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 16th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, June 2nd will be given a $1.90 dividend. This represents a $7.60 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.46%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, June 1st. Home Depot’s payout ratio is presently 48.25%.

In other Home Depot news, Director Becker Caryn Seidman purchased 1,500 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 23rd. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $287.73 per share, with a total value of $431,595.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 1,500 shares in the company, valued at $431,595. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Hector A. Padilla sold 136 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $289.23, for a total transaction of $39,335.28. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 11,230 shares in the company, valued at $3,248,052.90. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 11,933 shares of company stock worth $3,448,197 over the last three months. Insiders own 0.17% of the company’s stock.

The Home Depot, Inc operates as a home improvement retailer. It operates The Home Depot stores that sell various building materials, home improvement products, lawn and garden products, and décor products, as well as facilities maintenance, repair, and operations products The company also offers installation services for flooring, cabinets and cabinet makeovers, countertops, furnaces and central air systems, and windows.

