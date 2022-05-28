Bridgewater Associates LP Reduces Holdings in XPeng Inc. (NYSE:XPEV)

Bridgewater Associates LP decreased its position in shares of XPeng Inc. (NYSE:XPEV – Get Rating) by 8.3% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 1,070,108 shares of the company’s stock after selling 97,099 shares during the period. Bridgewater Associates LP owned about 0.13% of XPeng worth $53,859,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Consolidated Planning Corp acquired a new position in XPeng during the 3rd quarter worth $37,000. CWM LLC acquired a new position in XPeng during the 4th quarter worth $40,000. UMB Bank N A MO acquired a new position in XPeng during the 4th quarter worth $41,000. AdvisorNet Financial Inc grew its holdings in XPeng by 213.3% during the 4th quarter. AdvisorNet Financial Inc now owns 940 shares of the company’s stock worth $47,000 after acquiring an additional 640 shares in the last quarter. Finally, IndexIQ Advisors LLC acquired a new position in XPeng during the 4th quarter worth $87,000. 27.01% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several research analysts have weighed in on XPEV shares. HSBC initiated coverage on shares of XPeng in a report on Friday, April 1st. They set a “buy” rating and a $37.00 price objective for the company. Morgan Stanley decreased their price target on shares of XPeng from $71.00 to $42.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, March 23rd. initiated coverage on shares of XPeng in a report on Thursday, March 24th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $55.60 price target for the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their price target on shares of XPeng from $42.00 to $35.00 in a report on Tuesday. Finally, Barclays decreased their price target on shares of XPeng from $39.00 to $30.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, XPeng currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $45.26.

Shares of XPEV stock traded up $0.42 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $22.50. 8,582,087 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 11,806,409. XPeng Inc. has a 12 month low of $18.01 and a 12 month high of $56.45. The company has a market cap of $18.08 billion, a P/E ratio of -24.73 and a beta of 5.39. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $25.15 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $35.54. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07, a quick ratio of 2.56 and a current ratio of 2.71.

XPeng (NYSE:XPEV – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Monday, March 28th. The company reported ($0.24) EPS for the quarter. XPeng had a negative return on equity of 12.83% and a negative net margin of 23.12%. The business had revenue of $1.34 billion during the quarter. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned ($0.16) EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that XPeng Inc. will post -1.3 earnings per share for the current year.

XPeng Inc designs, develops, manufactures, and markets smart electric vehicles in the People's Republic of China. It offers SUVs under the G3 name; and four-door sports sedan under the P7 name. The company also provides sales contract, maintenance, super charging, vehicle leasing, and ride-hailing services.

