Bridgewater Associates LP Raises Holdings in McKesson Co. (NYSE:MCK)

Bridgewater Associates LP raised its holdings in shares of McKesson Co. (NYSE:MCK – Get Rating) by 13.2% during the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 179,136 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 20,864 shares during the quarter. Bridgewater Associates LP’s holdings in McKesson were worth $44,528,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the business. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. boosted its stake in shares of McKesson by 6.7% in the 4th quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 15,932 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,960,000 after buying an additional 996 shares during the last quarter. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale boosted its stake in shares of McKesson by 1.9% in the 4th quarter. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale now owns 220,816 shares of the company’s stock worth $54,858,000 after buying an additional 4,111 shares during the last quarter. Pinnacle Associates Ltd. boosted its stake in shares of McKesson by 9.4% in the 4th quarter. Pinnacle Associates Ltd. now owns 4,370 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,086,000 after buying an additional 376 shares during the last quarter. Waldron Private Wealth LLC purchased a new position in shares of McKesson in the 4th quarter worth $224,000. Finally, Centaurus Financial Inc. purchased a new position in shares of McKesson in the 4th quarter worth $101,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 85.45% of the company’s stock.

MCK has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Cowen raised their target price on McKesson from $325.00 to $361.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, April 18th. UBS Group raised their target price on McKesson to $380.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, May 19th. Morgan Stanley raised their target price on McKesson from $292.00 to $370.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 12th. Mizuho raised their target price on McKesson from $280.00 to $331.00 in a report on Monday, May 9th. Finally, Cowen raised their target price on McKesson from $325.00 to $361.00 in a report on Monday, April 18th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, nine have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $326.00.

In related news, CEO Brian S. Tyler sold 5,438 shares of McKesson stock in a transaction dated Friday, April 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $319.36, for a total value of $1,736,679.68. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link . Also, EVP Nancy Flores sold 3,298 shares of McKesson stock in a transaction dated Thursday, April 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $311.09, for a total value of $1,025,974.82. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 5,440 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,692,329.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders sold 47,334 shares of company stock worth $15,434,314 over the last ninety days. Insiders own 0.28% of the company’s stock.

Shares of MCK stock traded down $1.46 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $334.96. The stock had a trading volume of 1,089,906 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,187,598. McKesson Co. has a one year low of $184.43 and a one year high of $339.94. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $319.06 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $275.12. The stock has a market capitalization of $48.69 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 46.46, a PEG ratio of 1.46 and a beta of 0.67.

McKesson (NYSE:MCK – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, May 5th. The company reported $5.83 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $6.06 by ($0.23). McKesson had a negative return on equity of 538.84% and a net margin of 0.42%. The firm had revenue of $66.10 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $63.82 billion. During the same period last year, the firm posted $5.05 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 11.8% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts forecast that McKesson Co. will post 23.2 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 1st. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, June 1st will be issued a $0.47 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, May 31st. This represents a $1.88 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.56%. McKesson’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 26.07%.

McKesson Corporation provides healthcare supply chain management, retail pharmacy, community oncology and specialty care, and healthcare information solutions in the United States and internationally. It operates through four segments: U.S. Pharmaceutical, International, Medical-Surgical Solutions, and Prescription Technology Solutions (RxTS).

