Bridgewater Associates LP Lowers Stock Holdings in iShares China Large-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:FXI)

Bridgewater Associates LP reduced its stake in iShares China Large-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:FXI – Get Rating) by 30.5% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 2,962,033 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 1,299,947 shares during the quarter. iShares China Large-Cap ETF accounts for 0.6% of Bridgewater Associates LP’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 28th biggest holding. Bridgewater Associates LP owned about 1.87% of iShares China Large-Cap ETF worth $108,351,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the business. IPG Investment Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of iShares China Large-Cap ETF in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $314,000. Quantitative Investment Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of iShares China Large-Cap ETF by 40.7% in the fourth quarter. Quantitative Investment Management LLC now owns 275,933 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $10,093,000 after buying an additional 79,790 shares in the last quarter. Clearstead Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of iShares China Large-Cap ETF in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $89,000. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. boosted its stake in shares of iShares China Large-Cap ETF by 402.0% in the fourth quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 60,885 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $2,226,000 after buying an additional 48,756 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Unconventional Investor LLC purchased a new stake in shares of iShares China Large-Cap ETF in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $455,000.

Separately, Credit Suisse Group upgraded iShares China Large-Cap ETF from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 17th.

Shares of NYSEARCA FXI traded up $0.22 during trading on Friday, reaching $30.94. The company had a trading volume of 20,686,055 shares, compared to its average volume of 43,571,547. iShares China Large-Cap ETF has a twelve month low of $26.13 and a twelve month high of $47.59. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $30.93 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $34.76.

iShares China Large-Cap ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the FTSE China 25 Index (the Underlying Index). The Fund’s portfolio of sectors include Financials, Telecommunication, Oil & gas, Technology and Consumer goods.

