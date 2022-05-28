Bridgewater Associates LP Grows Stake in Darden Restaurants, Inc. (NYSE:DRI)

Bridgewater Associates LP raised its stake in Darden Restaurants, Inc. (NYSE:DRI – Get Rating) by 7.7% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 270,840 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock after purchasing an additional 19,480 shares during the quarter. Bridgewater Associates LP owned about 0.21% of Darden Restaurants worth $40,799,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Fulton Bank N.A. increased its position in shares of Darden Restaurants by 7.2% during the fourth quarter. Fulton Bank N.A. now owns 27,116 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $4,085,000 after acquiring an additional 1,822 shares during the last quarter. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. increased its position in shares of Darden Restaurants by 3.6% during the fourth quarter. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. now owns 45,805 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $6,900,000 after acquiring an additional 1,604 shares during the last quarter. Braun Stacey Associates Inc. increased its position in shares of Darden Restaurants by 10.4% during the fourth quarter. Braun Stacey Associates Inc. now owns 11,650 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $1,755,000 after acquiring an additional 1,100 shares during the last quarter. First Republic Investment Management Inc. increased its position in shares of Darden Restaurants by 6.5% during the fourth quarter. First Republic Investment Management Inc. now owns 15,259 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $2,299,000 after acquiring an additional 938 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Aries Wealth Management purchased a new stake in shares of Darden Restaurants during the fourth quarter worth about $527,000. 90.71% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

In related news, Director Juliana L. Chugg purchased 1,925 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, March 28th. The shares were bought at an average price of $129.01 per share, with a total value of $248,344.25. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. 0.95% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

NYSE:DRI traded up $0.95 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $126.04. 850,307 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,270,346. Darden Restaurants, Inc. has a one year low of $111.57 and a one year high of $164.28. The company has a market capitalization of $15.72 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.87, a P/E/G ratio of 1.58 and a beta of 1.32. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $128.80 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $137.54. The company has a current ratio of 0.70, a quick ratio of 0.57 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40.

Darden Restaurants (NYSE:DRI – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, March 24th. The restaurant operator reported $1.93 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $2.09 by ($0.16). Darden Restaurants had a return on equity of 36.26% and a net margin of 11.17%. The firm had revenue of $2.45 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.50 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.98 EPS. Darden Restaurants’s revenue for the quarter was up 41.3% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts forecast that Darden Restaurants, Inc. will post 7.38 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, May 2nd. Shareholders of record on Friday, April 8th were issued a $1.10 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, April 7th. This represents a $4.40 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.49%. Darden Restaurants’s dividend payout ratio is currently 55.42%.

A number of brokerages have recently issued reports on DRI. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft dropped their target price on Darden Restaurants from $154.00 to $152.00 in a research report on Friday, March 25th. Morgan Stanley decreased their price target on Darden Restaurants from $171.00 to $161.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, March 25th. Barclays decreased their price target on Darden Restaurants from $173.00 to $160.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, March 25th. Credit Suisse Group decreased their price target on Darden Restaurants from $180.00 to $175.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, March 25th. Finally, TheStreet upgraded Darden Restaurants from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Monday, May 9th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eighteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $162.05.

Darden Restaurants, Inc, through its subsidiaries, owns and operates full-service restaurants in the United States and Canada. As of May 30, 2021, it owned and operated 1,834 restaurants, which included 875 under the Olive Garden, 533 under the LongHorn Steakhouse, 170 under the Cheddar's Scratch Kitchen, 81 under the Yard House, 63 under The Capital Grille, 44 under the Seasons 52, 42 under the Bahama Breeze, and 26 under the Eddie V's Prime Seafood brands.

