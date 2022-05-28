Bridgewater Associates LP Acquires 742,059 Shares of Pinduoduo Inc. (NASDAQ:PDD)

Bridgewater Associates LP lifted its holdings in Pinduoduo Inc. (NASDAQ:PDD – Get Rating) by 38.7% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 2,661,871 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 742,059 shares during the period. Pinduoduo accounts for about 0.9% of Bridgewater Associates LP’s portfolio, making the stock its 21st biggest holding. Bridgewater Associates LP owned approximately 0.21% of Pinduoduo worth $155,187,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Baillie Gifford & Co. grew its position in shares of Pinduoduo by 5.9% during the fourth quarter. Baillie Gifford & Co. now owns 29,101,766 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,696,633,000 after purchasing an additional 1,613,256 shares in the last quarter. Krane Funds Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of Pinduoduo by 131.6% during the third quarter. Krane Funds Advisors LLC now owns 5,901,628 shares of the company’s stock valued at $535,101,000 after purchasing an additional 3,353,823 shares in the last quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Pinduoduo by 4.1% in the 3rd quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 2,844,356 shares of the company’s stock worth $257,898,000 after buying an additional 111,280 shares during the last quarter. Greenwoods Asset Management Hong Kong Ltd. increased its holdings in shares of Pinduoduo by 35.1% in the 4th quarter. Greenwoods Asset Management Hong Kong Ltd. now owns 2,709,957 shares of the company’s stock worth $157,991,000 after buying an additional 704,588 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Pinduoduo by 9.5% in the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 2,079,978 shares of the company’s stock worth $120,523,000 after buying an additional 180,183 shares during the last quarter. 21.84% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Pinduoduo alerts:

Shares of NASDAQ PDD traded up $6.37 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $48.30. The stock had a trading volume of 31,700,185 shares, compared to its average volume of 15,086,026. The company has a current ratio of 1.72, a quick ratio of 1.72 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16. The firm has a market cap of $59.83 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 58.90 and a beta of 1.19. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $40.89 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $52.71. Pinduoduo Inc. has a 52-week low of $23.21 and a 52-week high of $143.11.

Pinduoduo ( NASDAQ:PDD Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, March 21st. The company reported $0.92 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.20 by $0.72. The firm had revenue of $4.27 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.74 billion. Pinduoduo had a return on equity of 15.76% and a net margin of 8.40%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned ($0.17) earnings per share. Equities research analysts anticipate that Pinduoduo Inc. will post 1.31 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of analysts have recently weighed in on PDD shares. Nomura downgraded shares of Pinduoduo from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and reduced their target price for the stock from $95.00 to $48.00 in a report on Tuesday, March 22nd. 86 Research upgraded shares of Pinduoduo from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, April 29th. UBS Group raised shares of Pinduoduo from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 23rd. Barclays reduced their target price on shares of Pinduoduo from $71.00 to $41.00 in a research note on Wednesday, March 23rd. Finally, TheStreet downgraded shares of Pinduoduo from a “c-” rating to a “d+” rating in a research note on Monday, March 14th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Pinduoduo currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $75.36.

Pinduoduo Profile (Get Rating)

Pinduoduo Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates an e-commerce platform in the People's Republic of China. It operates Pinduoduo, a mobile platform that offers a range of products, including apparel, shoes, bags, mother and childcare products, food and beverages, fresh produce, electronic appliances, furniture and household goods, cosmetics and other personal care items, sports and fitness items, and auto accessories.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Pinduoduo Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Pinduoduo and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.