Bridgewater Associates LP Acquires 279,979 Shares of Starbucks Co. (NASDAQ:SBUX)

Bridgewater Associates LP grew its position in Starbucks Co. (NASDAQ:SBUX – Get Rating) by 12.3% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 2,560,646 shares of the coffee company’s stock after acquiring an additional 279,979 shares during the period. Starbucks comprises about 1.7% of Bridgewater Associates LP’s portfolio, making the stock its 16th largest holding. Bridgewater Associates LP owned 0.22% of Starbucks worth $299,519,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in SBUX. Morgan Stanley boosted its position in Starbucks by 3.1% during the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 13,016,786 shares of the coffee company’s stock worth $1,455,407,000 after purchasing an additional 396,104 shares during the period. New World Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Starbucks during the 3rd quarter worth about $225,000. EagleClaw Capital Managment LLC grew its stake in Starbucks by 2.6% in the 3rd quarter. EagleClaw Capital Managment LLC now owns 34,967 shares of the coffee company’s stock valued at $3,853,000 after buying an additional 902 shares during the last quarter. Legacy Wealth Planning LLC lifted its position in Starbucks by 32.1% during the third quarter. Legacy Wealth Planning LLC now owns 2,911 shares of the coffee company’s stock worth $321,000 after acquiring an additional 707 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Vident Investment Advisory LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Starbucks by 312.4% during the third quarter. Vident Investment Advisory LLC now owns 20,416 shares of the coffee company’s stock worth $2,251,000 after acquiring an additional 15,466 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 69.21% of the company’s stock.

In related news, CEO Howard D. Schultz acquired 137,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 10th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $72.67 per share, for a total transaction of $9,992,125.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the chief executive officer now owns 19,534,460 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,419,569,208.20. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CEO Howard D. Schultz bought 72,500 shares of Starbucks stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 12th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $68.85 per share, with a total value of $4,991,625.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the chief executive officer now owns 19,606,960 shares in the company, valued at $1,349,939,196. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Corporate insiders own 0.27% of the company’s stock.

Shares of SBUX stock traded up $2.22 on Friday, hitting $76.71. The company had a trading volume of 8,498,381 shares, compared to its average volume of 10,728,125. Starbucks Co. has a twelve month low of $68.39 and a twelve month high of $126.32. The firm has a market cap of $87.98 billion, a P/E ratio of 20.57, a P/E/G ratio of 2.10 and a beta of 0.97. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $79.31 and its two-hundred day moving average is $94.40.

Starbucks (NASDAQ:SBUX – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, May 3rd. The coffee company reported $0.59 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.60 by ($0.01). Starbucks had a net margin of 14.07% and a negative return on equity of 53.43%. The company had revenue of $7.64 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $7.60 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $0.62 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 14.5% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts expect that Starbucks Co. will post 2.92 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, May 27th. Investors of record on Friday, May 13th were issued a $0.49 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, May 12th. This represents a $1.96 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.56%. Starbucks’s payout ratio is 52.55%.

Several analysts recently issued reports on the company. Royal Bank of Canada reduced their price target on Starbucks from $122.00 to $108.00 and set a “sector perform” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, February 2nd. Credit Suisse Group decreased their price target on shares of Starbucks from $122.00 to $103.00 in a research note on Wednesday, May 4th. UBS Group dropped their price objective on shares of Starbucks from $105.00 to $86.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, April 25th. StockNews.com lowered shares of Starbucks from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 12th. Finally, Cowen dropped their price target on shares of Starbucks from $115.00 to $94.00 in a research report on Wednesday, May 4th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, fourteen have issued a hold rating and thirteen have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $101.96.

Starbucks Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a roaster, marketer, and retailer of specialty coffee worldwide. The company operates through three segments: North America, International, and Channel Development. Its stores offer coffee and tea beverages, roasted whole beans and ground coffees, single serve products, and ready-to-drink beverages; and various food products, such as pastries, breakfast sandwiches, and lunch items.

