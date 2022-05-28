Bridgetown (OTCMKTS:BTWNU) Shares Down 0.1%

Bridgetown Holdings Limited (OTCMKTS:BTWNU – Get Rating)’s stock price fell 0.1% on Thursday . The company traded as low as $9.95 and last traded at $9.95. 5,387 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 36% from the average session volume of 8,412 shares. The stock had previously closed at $9.96.

The stock has a 50-day moving average of $10.01 and a two-hundred day moving average of $10.07.

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. SkyView Investment Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Bridgetown in the 4th quarter worth approximately $40,000. Virtu Financial LLC increased its stake in Bridgetown by 17.5% in the 4th quarter. Virtu Financial LLC now owns 53,638 shares of the company’s stock worth $540,000 after purchasing an additional 8,000 shares during the period. Royal Bank of Canada increased its stake in Bridgetown by 9.5% in the 3rd quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 103,764 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,053,000 after purchasing an additional 9,016 shares during the period. Citadel Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Bridgetown in the 4th quarter worth approximately $122,000. Finally, Sandia Investment Management LP purchased a new position in Bridgetown in the 4th quarter worth approximately $833,000.

Bridgetown Holdings Limited does not have significant operations. It intends to effect a merger, share exchange, asset acquisition, share purchase, reorganization, or similar business combination with one or more businesses in the technology, financial services, or media sectors. The company was incorporated in 2020 and is based in Central, Hong Kong.

