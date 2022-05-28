Brenntag (OTCMKTS:BNTGY) Price Target Raised to €100.00 at Berenberg Bank

Brenntag (OTCMKTS:BNTGY – Get Rating) had its price objective upped by Berenberg Bank from €95.00 ($101.06) to €100.00 ($106.38) in a research report sent to investors on Friday, The Fly reports. The brokerage currently has a buy rating on the stock.

A number of other equities research analysts have also recently weighed in on BNTGY. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Brenntag from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 10th. Credit Suisse Group decreased their price target on Brenntag from €100.00 ($106.38) to €90.00 ($95.74) and set an outperform rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, March 14th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Brenntag currently has an average rating of Buy and an average price target of $69.67.

Get Brenntag alerts:

OTCMKTS BNTGY opened at $15.68 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $12.11 billion, a PE ratio of 22.72 and a beta of 1.32. Brenntag has a 12 month low of $13.79 and a 12 month high of $20.99. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $15.49 and a 200-day moving average of $16.60.

Brenntag ( OTCMKTS:BNTGY Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, March 9th. The company reported $0.09 EPS for the quarter. Brenntag had a return on equity of 11.62% and a net margin of 3.12%. The company had revenue of $4.78 billion during the quarter. As a group, equities analysts predict that Brenntag will post 1.09 EPS for the current fiscal year.

About Brenntag (Get Rating)

Brenntag SE purchases and supplies various industrial and specialty chemicals, and ingredients in Europe, the Middle East, Africa, North America, Latin America, the Asia Pacific, and internationally. The company operates through the divisions Brenntag Essentials and Brenntag Specialties. It provides value-added services, such as just-in-time delivery, product mixing, blending, repackaging, inventory management, and drum return handling, as well as technical and laboratory services for specialty chemicals.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Brenntag Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Brenntag and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.