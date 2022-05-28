Braemar Hotels & Resorts (NYSE:BHR) Rating Lowered to Hold at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Braemar Hotels & Resorts (NYSE:BHR – Get Rating) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research note published on Wednesday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Braemar Hotels & Resorts Inc. operates as a real estate investment trust. It focused on investing in luxury hotels and resorts. Braemar Hotels & Resorts Inc., formerly known as Ashford Hospitality Prime is based in Texas, United States. “

Several other analysts also recently commented on BHR. Oppenheimer started coverage on Braemar Hotels & Resorts in a research note on Thursday, April 21st. They set an outperform rating and a $9.00 price objective for the company. StockNews.com began coverage on Braemar Hotels & Resorts in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. They set a hold rating for the company. B. Riley reiterated a buy rating and set a $11.00 target price (up previously from $10.00) on shares of Braemar Hotels & Resorts in a research report on Monday, May 16th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their target price on Braemar Hotels & Resorts from $15.00 to $16.00 in a research report on Wednesday, May 18th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Braemar Hotels & Resorts currently has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $9.80.

BHR opened at $5.82 on Wednesday. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $5.87 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $5.52. The company has a quick ratio of 2.52, a current ratio of 2.52 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.97. The company has a market cap of $414.79 million, a PE ratio of -15.32 and a beta of 2.48. Braemar Hotels & Resorts has a 52 week low of $4.18 and a 52 week high of $6.73.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, April 15th. Investors of record on Thursday, March 31st were issued a $0.01 dividend. This represents a $0.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.69%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, March 30th. Braemar Hotels & Resorts’s dividend payout ratio is currently -10.53%.

In related news, Director Monty J. Bennett bought 44,444 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 17th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $22.50 per share, for a total transaction of $999,990.00. Following the acquisition, the director now owns 44,444 shares in the company, valued at $999,990. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CFO Deric S. Eubanks sold 31,241 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, March 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $5.66, for a total value of $176,824.06. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 4.70% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Advisory Services Network LLC lifted its stake in shares of Braemar Hotels & Resorts by 485.0% during the 1st quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC now owns 58,500 shares of the company’s stock worth $362,000 after purchasing an additional 48,500 shares during the period. Jane Street Group LLC purchased a new position in shares of Braemar Hotels & Resorts during the 1st quarter worth $71,000. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Braemar Hotels & Resorts by 149.4% during the 1st quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 321,945 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,989,000 after purchasing an additional 192,861 shares during the period. State Street Corp raised its position in shares of Braemar Hotels & Resorts by 18.0% in the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 892,436 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,524,000 after buying an additional 136,442 shares during the period. Finally, Engineers Gate Manager LP purchased a new position in shares of Braemar Hotels & Resorts in the 1st quarter worth $120,000. 68.99% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Braemar Hotels & Resorts is a conservatively capitalized REIT that invests primarily in high RevPAR, full-service luxury hotels and resorts. We are listed on the New York Stock Exchange under the symbol BHR and are externally-advised by Ashford (NYSE American: AINC).

