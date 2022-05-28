Boston Properties, Inc. (NYSE:BXP) Expected to Announce Quarterly Sales of $700.77 Million

Wall Street analysts expect Boston Properties, Inc. (NYSE:BXPGet Rating) to post $700.77 million in sales for the current quarter, Zacks reports. Three analysts have made estimates for Boston Properties’ earnings. The lowest sales estimate is $692.49 million and the highest is $706.32 million. Boston Properties reported sales of $684.03 million during the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year-over-year growth rate of 2.4%. The company is expected to issue its next quarterly earnings report on Monday, January 1st.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Boston Properties will report full-year sales of $2.81 billion for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $2.78 billion to $2.84 billion. For the next financial year, analysts anticipate that the business will report sales of $2.92 billion, with estimates ranging from $2.85 billion to $3.02 billion. Zacks’ sales averages are an average based on a survey of analysts that follow Boston Properties.

Boston Properties (NYSE:BXPGet Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, May 2nd. The real estate investment trust reported $0.91 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.67 by $0.24. Boston Properties had a net margin of 18.69% and a return on equity of 6.80%. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $1.56 earnings per share.

BXP has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. StockNews.com initiated coverage on Boston Properties in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “hold” rating for the company. The Goldman Sachs Group dropped their price objective on Boston Properties from $120.00 to $112.00 and set a “sell” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their price target on Boston Properties from $131.00 to $139.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 14th. Finally, Mizuho raised Boston Properties from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their price target for the stock from $120.00 to $135.00 in a research report on Thursday, April 21st. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Boston Properties presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $131.91.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Allworth Financial LP boosted its position in shares of Boston Properties by 4,800.0% in the first quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 196 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $25,000 after buying an additional 192 shares during the period. Tcwp LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Boston Properties in the first quarter worth about $26,000. Richwood Investment Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Boston Properties in the fourth quarter worth about $26,000. Evoke Wealth LLC lifted its stake in shares of Boston Properties by 221.7% in the third quarter. Evoke Wealth LLC now owns 267 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $29,000 after acquiring an additional 184 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Chilton Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Boston Properties in the fourth quarter worth about $29,000. 98.02% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

NYSE BXP opened at $112.68 on Wednesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $17.66 billion, a P/E ratio of 32.29, a PEG ratio of 2.47 and a beta of 1.08. The company has a quick ratio of 4.73, a current ratio of 4.73 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.65. Boston Properties has a 52 week low of $102.49 and a 52 week high of $133.11. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $120.35 and a 200-day moving average price of $118.86.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, April 29th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, March 31st were given a $0.98 dividend. This represents a $3.92 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.48%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, March 30th. Boston Properties’s payout ratio is 112.32%.

Boston Properties (NYSE:BXP) is the largest publicly-held developer and owner of Class A office properties in the United States, concentrated in five markets – Boston, Los Angeles, New York, San Francisco and Washington, DC. The Company is a fully integrated real estate company, organized as a real estate investment trust (REIT), that develops, manages, operates, acquires and owns a diverse portfolio of primarily Class A office space.

