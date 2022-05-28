Booz Allen Hamilton (NYSE:BAH) Given New $96.00 Price Target at Raymond James

Booz Allen Hamilton (NYSE:BAH – Get Rating) had its price target increased by Raymond James from $90.00 to $96.00 in a research note released on Wednesday morning, The Fly reports.

Other equities research analysts have also issued research reports about the company. Zacks Investment Research lowered Booz Allen Hamilton from a buy rating to a hold rating and set a $96.00 price objective on the stock. in a research report on Friday, April 8th. Bank of America upgraded Booz Allen Hamilton from an underperform rating to a neutral rating and boosted their price objective for the stock from $80.00 to $90.00 in a research report on Friday, March 11th. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price objective on Booz Allen Hamilton from $90.00 to $98.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a research report on Thursday, March 24th. Morgan Stanley reduced their price objective on Booz Allen Hamilton from $98.00 to $93.00 and set an overweight rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, February 1st. Finally, StockNews.com assumed coverage on Booz Allen Hamilton in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a hold rating on the stock. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Booz Allen Hamilton has an average rating of Buy and an average target price of $97.30.

Shares of BAH opened at $86.86 on Wednesday. Booz Allen Hamilton has a 52-week low of $69.68 and a 52-week high of $91.46. The business’s fifty day moving average is $85.51 and its 200-day moving average is $83.95. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.56, a quick ratio of 1.69 and a current ratio of 1.69. The firm has a market cap of $11.48 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.73, a PEG ratio of 2.39 and a beta of 0.72.

Booz Allen Hamilton ( NYSE:BAH Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Friday, May 20th. The business services provider reported $0.86 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.85 by $0.01. The company had revenue of $2.24 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.21 billion. Booz Allen Hamilton had a return on equity of 54.65% and a net margin of 7.09%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 13.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $0.89 EPS. As a group, research analysts forecast that Booz Allen Hamilton will post 4.18 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 30th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, June 15th will be paid a $0.43 dividend. This represents a $1.72 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.98%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, June 14th. Booz Allen Hamilton’s dividend payout ratio is 41.05%.

In related news, EVP Karen M. Dahut sold 97,761 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $84.48, for a total transaction of $8,258,849.28. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 194,836 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $16,459,745.28. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, EVP Nancy Laben sold 21,161 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $88.54, for a total value of $1,873,594.94. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 124,925 shares of company stock worth $10,666,411 over the last three months. 1.92% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of BAH. Norges Bank acquired a new position in Booz Allen Hamilton during the 4th quarter worth approximately $108,899,000. Lord Abbett & CO. LLC raised its stake in Booz Allen Hamilton by 166.6% during the 1st quarter. Lord Abbett & CO. LLC now owns 900,240 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $79,077,000 after buying an additional 562,566 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. raised its stake in Booz Allen Hamilton by 4.7% during the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 10,038,798 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $851,189,000 after buying an additional 453,676 shares during the period. Ceredex Value Advisors LLC raised its stake in Booz Allen Hamilton by 26.4% during the 4th quarter. Ceredex Value Advisors LLC now owns 2,083,410 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $176,653,000 after buying an additional 435,033 shares during the period. Finally, Alliancebernstein L.P. increased its holdings in Booz Allen Hamilton by 18.6% during the 4th quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 2,588,884 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $219,511,000 after purchasing an additional 406,020 shares in the last quarter. 90.44% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Booz Allen Hamilton

Booz Allen Hamilton Holding Corporation provides management and technology consulting, analytics, engineering, digital, mission operations, and cyber solutions to governments, corporations, and not-for-profit organizations in the United States and internationally. The company offers consulting solutions for various domains, business strategies, human capital, and operations.

