Boot Barn Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:BOOT) Insider Sells $72,492.03 in Stock

Boot Barn Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:BOOT – Get Rating) insider John Hazen sold 1,087 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $66.69, for a total value of $72,492.03. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 15,319 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,021,624.11. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website.

John Hazen also recently made the following trade(s):

Get Boot Barn alerts:

On Monday, May 23rd, John Hazen sold 6,312 shares of Boot Barn stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $74.51, for a total value of $470,307.12.

On Friday, May 20th, John Hazen sold 3,107 shares of Boot Barn stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $76.76, for a total value of $238,493.32.

On Wednesday, March 23rd, John Hazen sold 2,420 shares of Boot Barn stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $99.73, for a total value of $241,346.60.

On Monday, March 21st, John Hazen sold 11,254 shares of Boot Barn stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $100.44, for a total value of $1,130,351.76.

Shares of NYSE BOOT opened at $81.74 on Friday. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $91.12 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $100.56. Boot Barn Holdings, Inc. has a 52-week low of $65.79 and a 52-week high of $134.50. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.43 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.89, a PEG ratio of 0.59 and a beta of 2.78.

Boot Barn ( NYSE:BOOT Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 10th. The company reported $1.47 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.32 by $0.15. Boot Barn had a return on equity of 36.19% and a net margin of 12.93%. The firm had revenue of $383.31 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $354.02 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.75 earnings per share. Boot Barn’s revenue for the quarter was up 48.1% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Boot Barn Holdings, Inc. will post 6.43 EPS for the current fiscal year.

BOOT has been the subject of several analyst reports. Craig Hallum decreased their target price on Boot Barn from $162.00 to $145.00 in a research report on Wednesday, May 11th. Piper Sandler raised Boot Barn from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and upped their target price for the stock from $109.00 to $121.00 in a research report on Friday, May 6th. StockNews.com initiated coverage on Boot Barn in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Zacks Investment Research raised Boot Barn from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $101.00 target price for the company in a research report on Monday, May 16th. Finally, Robert W. Baird upgraded Boot Barn from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $115.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Friday. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $121.67.

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Neuberger Berman Group LLC bought a new position in shares of Boot Barn during the first quarter valued at approximately $237,000. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company grew its holdings in shares of Boot Barn by 103.7% during the first quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 309,737 shares of the company’s stock valued at $29,360,000 after purchasing an additional 157,669 shares during the last quarter. Quantamental Technologies LLC bought a new position in shares of Boot Barn during the first quarter valued at approximately $600,000. Quantbot Technologies LP bought a new position in shares of Boot Barn during the first quarter valued at approximately $1,950,000. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada grew its holdings in shares of Boot Barn by 19.5% during the first quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 6,315 shares of the company’s stock valued at $598,000 after purchasing an additional 1,030 shares during the last quarter.

About Boot Barn (Get Rating)

Boot Barn Holdings, Inc, a lifestyle retail chain, operates specialty retail stores in the United States. The company's specialty retail stores offer western and work-related footwear, apparel, and accessories for men, women, and kids. It offers boots, shirts, jackets, hats, belts and belt buckles, handbags, western-style jewelry, rugged footwear, outerwear, overalls, denim, and flame-resistant and high-visibility clothing.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Boot Barn Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Boot Barn and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.