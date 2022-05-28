Boot Barn Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:BOOT) Insider Sells $72,492.03 in Stock

Boot Barn Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:BOOT – Get Rating) insider John Hazen sold 1,087 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $66.69, for a total value of $72,492.03. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 15,319 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,021,624.11. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website.
John Hazen also recently made the following trade(s):
- On Monday, May 23rd, John Hazen sold 6,312 shares of Boot Barn stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $74.51, for a total value of $470,307.12.
- On Friday, May 20th, John Hazen sold 3,107 shares of Boot Barn stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $76.76, for a total value of $238,493.32.
- On Wednesday, March 23rd, John Hazen sold 2,420 shares of Boot Barn stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $99.73, for a total value of $241,346.60.
- On Monday, March 21st, John Hazen sold 11,254 shares of Boot Barn stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $100.44, for a total value of $1,130,351.76.
Shares of NYSE BOOT opened at $81.74 on Friday. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $91.12 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $100.56. Boot Barn Holdings, Inc. has a 52-week low of $65.79 and a 52-week high of $134.50. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.43 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.89, a PEG ratio of 0.59 and a beta of 2.78.
BOOT has been the subject of several analyst reports. Craig Hallum decreased their target price on Boot Barn from $162.00 to $145.00 in a research report on Wednesday, May 11th. Piper Sandler raised Boot Barn from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and upped their target price for the stock from $109.00 to $121.00 in a research report on Friday, May 6th. StockNews.com initiated coverage on Boot Barn in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Zacks Investment Research raised Boot Barn from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $101.00 target price for the company in a research report on Monday, May 16th. Finally, Robert W. Baird upgraded Boot Barn from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $115.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Friday. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $121.67.
Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Neuberger Berman Group LLC bought a new position in shares of Boot Barn during the first quarter valued at approximately $237,000. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company grew its holdings in shares of Boot Barn by 103.7% during the first quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 309,737 shares of the company’s stock valued at $29,360,000 after purchasing an additional 157,669 shares during the last quarter. Quantamental Technologies LLC bought a new position in shares of Boot Barn during the first quarter valued at approximately $600,000. Quantbot Technologies LP bought a new position in shares of Boot Barn during the first quarter valued at approximately $1,950,000. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada grew its holdings in shares of Boot Barn by 19.5% during the first quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 6,315 shares of the company’s stock valued at $598,000 after purchasing an additional 1,030 shares during the last quarter.
About Boot Barn (Get Rating)
Boot Barn Holdings, Inc, a lifestyle retail chain, operates specialty retail stores in the United States. The company's specialty retail stores offer western and work-related footwear, apparel, and accessories for men, women, and kids. It offers boots, shirts, jackets, hats, belts and belt buckles, handbags, western-style jewelry, rugged footwear, outerwear, overalls, denim, and flame-resistant and high-visibility clothing.
