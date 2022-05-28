Bombardier, Inc. Class B (TSE:BBD.B) Given Average Recommendation of “Buy” by Brokerages

Bombardier, Inc. Class B (TSE:BBD.B – Get Rating) has received a consensus recommendation of “Buy” from the fourteen research firms that are currently covering the stock, MarketBeat.com reports. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating on the company. The average 12 month target price among analysts that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is C$2.45.

Several brokerages have recently commented on BBD.B. UBS Group upgraded Bombardier, Inc. Class B to a “buy” rating and set a C$2.00 target price on the stock in a report on Wednesday, May 18th. CIBC upgraded Bombardier, Inc. Class B from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and increased their target price for the stock from C$1.70 to C$1.80 in a report on Friday, February 25th. Scotiabank upgraded Bombardier, Inc. Class B from a “sector perform” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their target price for the stock from C$2.00 to C$2.35 in a report on Friday, February 25th. Vertical Research upgraded Bombardier, Inc. Class B from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a C$2.20 price target on the stock in a report on Friday, May 6th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets raised their price target on Bombardier, Inc. Class B from C$2.75 to C$2.85 in a report on Friday, February 11th.

Get Bombardier Inc. Class B alerts:

Bombardier, Inc. Class B stock traded up C$0.01 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting C$1.22. 2,077,917 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 6,078,530. The business has a fifty day moving average of C$1.32 and a 200 day moving average of C$1.54. Bombardier, Inc. Class B has a 1-year low of C$0.97 and a 1-year high of C$2.28. The company has a market capitalization of C$2.51 billion and a PE ratio of -7.01.

Bombardier Inc, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and sells transportation equipment worldwide.

Bombardier Inc was incorporated in 1902 and is based in Dorval, Canada.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Bombardier Inc. Class B Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Bombardier Inc. Class B and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.