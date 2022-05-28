BNCCORP, Inc. Plans Dividend of $1.75 (OTCMKTS:BNCC)

BNCCORP, Inc. (OTCMKTS:BNCC – Get Rating) declared a dividend on Friday, May 27th, investing.com reports. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, June 1st will be paid a dividend of 1.75 per share by the bank on Tuesday, June 21st. This represents a dividend yield of 23.56%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, May 31st.
Shares of OTCMKTS:BNCC opened at $33.50 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $119.93 million, a P/E ratio of 8.77 and a beta of 1.23. BNCCORP has a 1 year low of $31.91 and a 1 year high of $45.45. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13, a current ratio of 0.87 and a quick ratio of 0.78. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $34.19 and its 200 day simple moving average is $37.98.
About BNCCORP (Get Rating)
Featured Stories
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on BNCCORP (BNCC)
- These Are the Three (3) Most Upgraded Stocks For Q2
- MarketBeat: Week in Review 5/23 – 5/27
- Short Sellers Provide Entry Into Hibbet, Inc At Rock Bottom Prices
- Affirm Stock Has Affirmed a Bottom
- Airbnb: Bold Competitive Threats & A New World of Travel
Receive News & Ratings for BNCCORP Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for BNCCORP and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.