BMO Commercial Property Trust Limited (LON:BCPT) Announces Dividend of GBX 0.40

BMO Commercial Property Trust Limited (LON:BCPT – Get Rating) announced a dividend on Friday, May 27th, Upcoming.Co.Uk reports. Stockholders of record on Thursday, June 9th will be given a dividend of GBX 0.40 ($0.01) per share on Thursday, June 30th. This represents a dividend yield of 0.34%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, June 9th. The official announcement can be viewed at this link.

BCPT opened at GBX 119 ($1.50) on Friday. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is GBX 116.48 and its 200-day simple moving average is GBX 110.33. The stock has a market cap of £873.89 million and a PE ratio of 6.01. The company has a current ratio of 7.90, a quick ratio of 7.70 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 30.35. BMO Commercial Property Trust has a 1 year low of GBX 85.86 ($1.08) and a 1 year high of GBX 124.20 ($1.56).

About BMO Commercial Property Trust

The trust is a vehicle for investors who wish to gain exposure to prime UK commercial property. It is a constituent of the FTSE 250 Index and aims to provide shareholders with an attractive level of income together with the potential for capital and income growth from investing in a diversified UK commercial property portfolio.

