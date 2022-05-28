Blue Star Capital (LON:BLU) Stock Price Passes Below Fifty Day Moving Average of $0.34

Shares of Blue Star Capital plc (LON:BLU – Get Rating) crossed below its 50 day moving average during trading on Thursday . The stock has a 50 day moving average of GBX 0.34 ($0.00) and traded as low as GBX 0.30 ($0.00). Blue Star Capital shares last traded at GBX 0.31 ($0.00), with a volume of 19,605,100 shares.
The firm has a market cap of £15.98 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of 1.90. The firm’s fifty day moving average is GBX 0.34 and its two-hundred day moving average is GBX 0.34.
About Blue Star Capital (LON:BLU)
Featured Stories
- These Are the Three (3) Most Upgraded Stocks For Q2
- MarketBeat: Week in Review 5/23 – 5/27
- Short Sellers Provide Entry Into Hibbet, Inc At Rock Bottom Prices
- Affirm Stock Has Affirmed a Bottom
- Airbnb: Bold Competitive Threats & A New World of Travel
Receive News & Ratings for Blue Star Capital Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Blue Star Capital and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.