Blue Star Capital (LON:BLU) Stock Price Passes Below Fifty Day Moving Average of $0.34

Shares of Blue Star Capital plc (LON:BLU – Get Rating) crossed below its 50 day moving average during trading on Thursday . The stock has a 50 day moving average of GBX 0.34 ($0.00) and traded as low as GBX 0.30 ($0.00). Blue Star Capital shares last traded at GBX 0.31 ($0.00), with a volume of 19,605,100 shares.

The firm has a market cap of £15.98 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of 1.90. The firm’s fifty day moving average is GBX 0.34 and its two-hundred day moving average is GBX 0.34.

About Blue Star Capital (LON:BLU)

Blue Star Capital plc is a private equity and venture capital firm specializing in investments in seed, early stage, and late stage companies, including buy-outs. The firm provides funding for shell companies at the founder stage, upon IPO and operating businesses prior to IPO or alternative exit. It typically invests in new, disruptive technologies in the fast growing areas of esports, blockchain, and payments.

