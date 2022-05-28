Blue Apron Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:APRN) CEO Linda Findley Sells 9,684 Shares

Blue Apron Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:APRN – Get Rating) CEO Linda Findley sold 9,684 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $3.08, for a total value of $29,826.72. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 194,620 shares in the company, valued at $599,429.60. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink.

Shares of APRN stock opened at $3.34 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 1.20, a quick ratio of 0.91 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.21. Blue Apron Holdings, Inc. has a 12 month low of $2.85 and a 12 month high of $12.76. The stock has a market cap of $114.79 million, a P/E ratio of -0.78 and a beta of -2.96. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $3.81 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $6.09.

Blue Apron (NYSE:APRN – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, May 9th. The company reported ($1.17) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.63) by ($0.54). Blue Apron had a negative return on equity of 191.76% and a negative net margin of 24.24%.

Separately, Canaccord Genuity Group dropped their target price on Blue Apron from $12.00 to $10.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, May 10th.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. boosted its position in shares of Blue Apron by 27.1% in the third quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 5,626 shares of the company’s stock worth $40,000 after purchasing an additional 1,200 shares during the period. NEXT Financial Group Inc bought a new position in Blue Apron in the 4th quarter worth $42,000. First Citizens Bank & Trust Co. purchased a new stake in Blue Apron in the 1st quarter worth $41,000. Verition Fund Management LLC bought a new stake in Blue Apron during the third quarter valued at about $87,000. Finally, Landscape Capital Management L.L.C. purchased a new position in shares of Blue Apron in the first quarter valued at about $49,000.

Blue Apron Company Profile

Blue Apron Holdings, Inc operates a direct-to-consumer platform that delivers original recipes with fresh and seasonal ingredients. It also operates Blue Apron Market, an e-commerce market that provides cooking tools, utensils, pantry items, and other products. In addition, the company offers Blue Apron Wine, a direct-to-consumer wine delivery service that sells wines, which can be paired with its meals.

