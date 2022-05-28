Blair William & Co. IL Trims Stock Position in The AZEK Company Inc. (NYSE:AZEK)

Blair William & Co. IL lessened its stake in shares of The AZEK Company Inc. (NYSE:AZEK – Get Rating) by 4.2% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 222,366 shares of the company’s stock after selling 9,690 shares during the quarter. Blair William & Co. IL owned about 0.14% of AZEK worth $10,282,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. CWM LLC purchased a new stake in AZEK in the 4th quarter valued at $27,000. Schroder Investment Management Group acquired a new position in AZEK in the 4th quarter valued at $35,000. National Bank of Canada FI acquired a new position in AZEK in the 4th quarter valued at $37,000. Parallel Advisors LLC increased its stake in AZEK by 3,690.3% in the 4th quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 1,175 shares of the company’s stock valued at $54,000 after buying an additional 1,144 shares during the period. Finally, Nisa Investment Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of AZEK during the 4th quarter worth $155,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 96.53% of the company’s stock.

In other AZEK news, insider Sandra Lamartine purchased 965 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 9th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $26.01 per share, with a total value of $25,099.65. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director Vernon J. Nagel purchased 4,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 7th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $25.14 per share, with a total value of $100,560.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 4.20% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Shares of NYSE AZEK opened at $21.66 on Friday. The AZEK Company Inc. has a 52-week low of $16.34 and a 52-week high of $46.56. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $22.19 and a 200-day moving average of $31.43. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.36 billion, a PE ratio of 29.67, a P/E/G ratio of 1.19 and a beta of 1.71. The company has a quick ratio of 1.28, a current ratio of 3.00 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.34.

AZEK (NYSE:AZEK – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 10th. The company reported $0.33 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.30 by $0.03. AZEK had a net margin of 8.49% and a return on equity of 11.08%. The company had revenue of $396.26 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $368.06 million. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $0.22 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 35.2% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts expect that The AZEK Company Inc. will post 1.02 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of research firms have recently weighed in on AZEK. Citigroup lowered their price target on shares of AZEK from $30.00 to $24.00 in a research note on Wednesday, May 11th. TheStreet cut shares of AZEK from a “c” rating to a “d+” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 3rd. Stephens raised shares of AZEK from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and lowered their price objective for the company from $47.00 to $41.00 in a research note on Monday, January 31st. Bank of America started coverage on shares of AZEK in a research note on Monday, April 25th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $26.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their price objective on shares of AZEK from $37.00 to $32.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, April 20th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, AZEK currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $34.20.

The AZEK Company Inc engages in designing, manufacturing, and selling building products for residential, commercial, and industrial markets in the United States. It operates through two segments: Residential and Commercial. The Residential segment designs and manufactures engineered outdoor living products, which includes decking, railing, trim and moulding, and accessories under the TimberTech, AZEK Exteriors, VERSATEX, and ULTRALOX brand name.

