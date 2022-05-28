Blair William & Co. IL Sells 6,750 Shares of Rush Street Interactive, Inc. (NYSE:RSI)

Blair William & Co. IL lessened its holdings in shares of Rush Street Interactive, Inc. (NYSE:RSI – Get Rating) by 1.3% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 523,852 shares of the company’s stock after selling 6,750 shares during the quarter. Blair William & Co. IL owned approximately 0.24% of Rush Street Interactive worth $8,644,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in RSI. Voya Investment Management LLC raised its holdings in Rush Street Interactive by 4.6% in the third quarter. Voya Investment Management LLC now owns 21,181 shares of the company’s stock worth $407,000 after purchasing an additional 927 shares in the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. boosted its position in Rush Street Interactive by 0.3% in the fourth quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 368,675 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,084,000 after purchasing an additional 1,073 shares during the last quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. boosted its position in Rush Street Interactive by 6.2% in the fourth quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 22,099 shares of the company’s stock worth $364,000 after purchasing an additional 1,295 shares during the last quarter. Jacobi Capital Management LLC boosted its position in Rush Street Interactive by 17.6% in the third quarter. Jacobi Capital Management LLC now owns 10,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $192,000 after purchasing an additional 1,500 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Arizona State Retirement System boosted its position in Rush Street Interactive by 12.6% in the third quarter. Arizona State Retirement System now owns 14,503 shares of the company’s stock worth $279,000 after purchasing an additional 1,619 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 36.45% of the company’s stock.

RSI has been the topic of several recent research reports. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Rush Street Interactive from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 4th. Craig Hallum downgraded Rush Street Interactive from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $10.00 price objective on the stock. in a research note on Thursday, March 3rd. Oppenheimer decreased their price objective on Rush Street Interactive from $14.00 to $11.00 in a research note on Thursday, March 3rd. Wells Fargo & Company raised Rush Street Interactive from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $10.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, April 27th. Finally, Benchmark decreased their price objective on Rush Street Interactive from $27.00 to $16.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, March 10th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $15.11.

NYSE RSI opened at $6.19 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.36 billion, a PE ratio of -11.05 and a beta of 1.79. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $6.78 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $11.09. Rush Street Interactive, Inc. has a 1-year low of $5.34 and a 1-year high of $21.83.

Rush Street Interactive (NYSE:RSI – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 4th. The company reported ($0.22) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.17) by ($0.05). The firm had revenue of $134.94 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $135.40 million. Rush Street Interactive had a negative net margin of 6.68% and a negative return on equity of 16.88%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 20.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned ($0.08) EPS. Equities analysts predict that Rush Street Interactive, Inc. will post -0.63 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Rush Street Interactive, Inc operates as an online casino and sports betting company in the United States and Latin America. It provides real-money online casino, online and retail sports betting, and social gaming services. In addition, the company offers full suite of games comprising of bricks-and-mortar casinos, table games, and slot machines.

