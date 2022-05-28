Blair William & Co. IL Raises Holdings in Fidelity National Information Services, Inc. (NYSE:FIS)

Blair William & Co. IL grew its position in shares of Fidelity National Information Services, Inc. (NYSE:FIS – Get Rating) by 21.4% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 100,070 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 17,622 shares during the period. Blair William & Co. IL’s holdings in Fidelity National Information Services were worth $10,923,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Covestor Ltd acquired a new position in Fidelity National Information Services during the fourth quarter worth $35,000. Equitec Proprietary Markets LLC acquired a new stake in Fidelity National Information Services in the 4th quarter valued at about $39,000. Cordant Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Fidelity National Information Services by 8,260.0% in the 4th quarter. Cordant Inc. now owns 418 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $46,000 after buying an additional 413 shares during the period. AllSquare Wealth Management LLC grew its position in shares of Fidelity National Information Services by 28.3% during the third quarter. AllSquare Wealth Management LLC now owns 431 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $52,000 after buying an additional 95 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Missouri Trust & Investment Co acquired a new position in shares of Fidelity National Information Services during the fourth quarter worth about $48,000. Institutional investors own 89.51% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:FIS opened at $105.16 on Friday. Fidelity National Information Services, Inc. has a 12-month low of $85.00 and a 12-month high of $152.20. The firm has a market cap of $64.23 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 71.05, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.98 and a beta of 0.70. The company’s 50-day moving average is $99.84 and its two-hundred day moving average is $104.44. The company has a current ratio of 0.74, a quick ratio of 0.74 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.30.

Fidelity National Information Services ( NYSE:FIS Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 3rd. The information technology services provider reported $1.47 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.46 by $0.01. The business had revenue of $3.49 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.44 billion. Fidelity National Information Services had a net margin of 6.43% and a return on equity of 8.76%. The company’s revenue was up 8.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $1.30 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Fidelity National Information Services, Inc. will post 7.32 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 24th. Investors of record on Friday, June 10th will be given a dividend of $0.47 per share. This represents a $1.88 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.79%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, June 9th. Fidelity National Information Services’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 127.03%.

A number of equities analysts have recently commented on the company. StockNews.com assumed coverage on Fidelity National Information Services in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Credit Suisse Group lowered their price target on Fidelity National Information Services from $140.00 to $135.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, February 16th. Mizuho lowered their price target on Fidelity National Information Services from $150.00 to $135.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, February 23rd. KeyCorp reduced their price objective on Fidelity National Information Services from $150.00 to $135.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, March 28th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group began coverage on Fidelity National Information Services in a research note on Tuesday, May 17th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $128.00 price objective for the company. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, nineteen have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $136.96.

Fidelity National Information Services, Inc provides technology solutions for merchants, banks, and capital markets firms worldwide. It operates through Merchant Solutions, Banking Solutions, and Capital Market Solutions segments. The Merchant Solutions segment offers enterprise acquiring, software-led small- to medium-sized businesses acquiring, and global e-commerce solutions.

