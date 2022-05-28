Blair William & Co. IL Purchases 12,277 Shares of Nutanix, Inc. (NASDAQ:NTNX)

Blair William & Co. IL grew its stake in Nutanix, Inc. (NASDAQ:NTNX – Get Rating) by 4.9% in the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 263,639 shares of the technology company’s stock after buying an additional 12,277 shares during the quarter. Blair William & Co. IL’s holdings in Nutanix were worth $8,400,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in NTNX. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Nutanix by 26.4% in the third quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC now owns 1,537 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $58,000 after buying an additional 321 shares during the period. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Nutanix by 4.0% in the third quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 1,047,147 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $39,477,000 after buying an additional 40,616 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Nutanix by 4.8% in the third quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 3,094,749 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $116,672,000 after buying an additional 141,474 shares during the period. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership acquired a new position in shares of Nutanix in the third quarter valued at approximately $22,748,000. Finally, Capital Fund Management S.A. boosted its holdings in Nutanix by 205.4% during the third quarter. Capital Fund Management S.A. now owns 178,526 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $6,730,000 after purchasing an additional 120,069 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 70.43% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ:NTNX opened at $16.88 on Friday. Nutanix, Inc. has a 52 week low of $13.51 and a 52 week high of $44.50. The firm has a market cap of $3.72 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -3.55 and a beta of 1.50. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $24.57 and its 200 day simple moving average is $27.70.

Nutanix ( NASDAQ:NTNX Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 25th. The technology company reported ($0.05) EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.22) by $0.17. The business had revenue of $403.70 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $397.90 million. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted ($0.87) earnings per share. Nutanix’s revenue was up 17.2% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts anticipate that Nutanix, Inc. will post -2.34 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other Nutanix news, insider Tyler Wall sold 4,563 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $23.78, for a total value of $108,508.14. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CEO Rajiv Ramaswami sold 5,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $24.72, for a total transaction of $123,600.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 82,652 shares of company stock worth $1,970,165. 0.92% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Several research analysts recently commented on NTNX shares. Susquehanna Bancshares reduced their target price on shares of Nutanix to $25.00 in a report on Thursday. Royal Bank of Canada reduced their target price on shares of Nutanix from $45.00 to $21.00 in a report on Thursday. Wells Fargo & Company reduced their target price on shares of Nutanix to $20.00 in a report on Thursday. Morgan Stanley reduced their target price on shares of Nutanix from $31.00 to $18.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Thursday. Finally, JMP Securities cut their price target on shares of Nutanix from $48.00 to $35.00 and set a “market outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $30.83.

Nutanix, Inc provides an enterprise cloud platform in North America, Europe, the Asia Pacific, the Middle East, Latin America, and Africa. The company offers Acropolis converges virtualization, enterprise storage services, and networking visualization and security services; Acropolis Hypervisor, an enterprise-grade virtualization solution; Nutanix Karbon for automated deployment and management of Kubernetes clusters to simplify the provisioning, operations, and lifecycle management of cloud-native environments; and Nutanix Clusters solution.

