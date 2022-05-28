Blair William & Co. IL Has $9.53 Million Stock Holdings in KLA Co. (NASDAQ:KLAC)

Blair William & Co. IL grew its stake in KLA Co. (NASDAQ:KLAC – Get Rating) by 25.2% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 22,153 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after buying an additional 4,462 shares during the period. Blair William & Co. IL’s holdings in KLA were worth $9,528,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of KLAC. Amplius Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in KLA during the fourth quarter worth approximately $30,000. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV grew its stake in KLA by 173.5% during the fourth quarter. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV now owns 93 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $40,000 after purchasing an additional 59 shares during the period. Selective Wealth Management Inc. acquired a new stake in KLA during the fourth quarter worth approximately $43,000. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in KLA in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $47,000. Finally, Stonebridge Capital Advisors LLC grew its stake in KLA by 60.0% in the third quarter. Stonebridge Capital Advisors LLC now owns 160 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $54,000 after acquiring an additional 60 shares during the period. 87.13% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

KLAC has been the subject of a number of research reports. Cowen raised their price objective on KLA from $375.00 to $415.00 in a research note on Friday, January 28th. Piper Sandler dropped their target price on KLA from $385.00 to $352.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday. Susquehanna Bancshares raised their target price on KLA from $490.00 to $510.00 and gave the company a “positive” rating in a report on Friday, January 28th. The Goldman Sachs Group upgraded KLA from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $430.00 target price on the stock in a report on Sunday, March 27th. Finally, Barclays dropped their target price on KLA from $400.00 to $365.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, April 25th. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fifteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $435.75.

KLAC opened at $371.27 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $55.41 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.02, a P/E/G ratio of 0.83 and a beta of 1.28. KLA Co. has a 12 month low of $287.44 and a 12 month high of $457.12. The company has a current ratio of 2.33, a quick ratio of 1.63 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.91. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $340.78 and a 200 day moving average of $373.51.

KLA (NASDAQ:KLAC – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 28th. The semiconductor company reported $5.13 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $4.80 by $0.33. The company had revenue of $2.29 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.20 billion. KLA had a return on equity of 78.72% and a net margin of 36.41%. The firm’s revenue was up 26.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $3.85 earnings per share. On average, research analysts forecast that KLA Co. will post 20.91 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, June 1st. Shareholders of record on Monday, May 16th will be paid a $1.05 dividend. This represents a $4.20 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.13%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, May 13th. KLA’s payout ratio is currently 20.39%.

In other news, CFO Bren D. Higgins sold 1,020 shares of KLA stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $337.02, for a total transaction of $343,760.40. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 64,257 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $21,655,894.14. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Insiders own 0.16% of the company’s stock.

KLA Corporation designs, manufactures, and markets process control and yield management solutions for the semiconductor and related nanoelectronics industries worldwide. The company offers chip and wafer manufacturing products, including defect inspection and review systems, metrology solutions, in situ process monitoring products, computational lithography software, and data analytics systems for chip manufacturers to manage yield throughout the semiconductor fabrication process.

