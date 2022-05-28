Blair William & Co. IL Has $8.03 Million Position in Invesco Water Resources ETF (NASDAQ:PHO)

Blair William & Co. IL grew its holdings in Invesco Water Resources ETF (NASDAQ:PHO – Get Rating) by 3.0% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 131,985 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 3,825 shares during the quarter. Blair William & Co. IL owned about 0.37% of Invesco Water Resources ETF worth $8,030,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Morgan Stanley lifted its stake in shares of Invesco Water Resources ETF by 16.6% during the third quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 1,077,324 shares of the company’s stock valued at $58,952,000 after acquiring an additional 153,254 shares during the period. UBS Group AG lifted its stake in shares of Invesco Water Resources ETF by 3.5% during the third quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 862,695 shares of the company’s stock valued at $47,207,000 after acquiring an additional 29,059 shares during the period. LPL Financial LLC lifted its stake in shares of Invesco Water Resources ETF by 29.8% during the third quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 514,341 shares of the company’s stock valued at $28,145,000 after acquiring an additional 118,182 shares during the period. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC lifted its stake in shares of Invesco Water Resources ETF by 4.6% during the fourth quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 359,291 shares of the company’s stock valued at $21,859,000 after acquiring an additional 15,759 shares during the period. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada lifted its stake in shares of Invesco Water Resources ETF by 2.6% during the third quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 154,309 shares of the company’s stock valued at $8,445,000 after acquiring an additional 3,930 shares during the period.

NASDAQ PHO opened at $49.52 on Friday. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $50.43 and a 200 day simple moving average of $53.74. Invesco Water Resources ETF has a 12 month low of $46.08 and a 12 month high of $61.11.

PowerShares Water Resources Portfolio (the Fund) seeks investment results that generally correspond to the price yield of the NASDAQ OMX US Water Index (the Underlying Index). The Fund generally will invest at least 90% of its total assets in common stocks that comprise the Underlying Index. The Underlying Index seeks to track the performance of the United States exchange-listed companies that create products designed to conserve and purify water for homes, businesses and industries.

