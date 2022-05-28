Blair William & Co. IL Has $7.10 Million Stock Position in Wheaton Precious Metals Corp. (NYSE:WPM)

Blair William & Co. IL raised its stake in shares of Wheaton Precious Metals Corp. (NYSE:WPM – Get Rating) by 0.5% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 165,487 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 822 shares during the quarter. Blair William & Co. IL’s holdings in Wheaton Precious Metals were worth $7,104,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Comerica Bank boosted its holdings in shares of Wheaton Precious Metals by 30.5% in the 3rd quarter. Comerica Bank now owns 32,852 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,387,000 after acquiring an additional 7,670 shares in the last quarter. PCJ Investment Counsel Ltd. boosted its holdings in shares of Wheaton Precious Metals by 2.2% in the 4th quarter. PCJ Investment Counsel Ltd. now owns 15,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $644,000 after acquiring an additional 330 shares in the last quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. raised its position in Wheaton Precious Metals by 12.8% in the 3rd quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 72,392 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,720,000 after purchasing an additional 8,202 shares during the last quarter. Northern Trust Corp raised its position in Wheaton Precious Metals by 1.9% in the 4th quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 231,244 shares of the company’s stock worth $9,928,000 after purchasing an additional 4,361 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Livingston Group Asset Management CO operating as Southport Capital Management bought a new position in Wheaton Precious Metals in the 4th quarter worth approximately $237,000. 67.90% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Wheaton Precious Metals alerts:

WPM has been the subject of several research analyst reports. Barclays boosted their price objective on shares of Wheaton Precious Metals from $45.00 to $49.00 in a research report on Thursday, April 21st. National Bank Financial boosted their price objective on shares of Wheaton Precious Metals from C$68.00 to C$75.00 in a research report on Wednesday, April 20th. Raymond James set a $61.00 target price on shares of Wheaton Precious Metals and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, May 6th. TD Securities dropped their target price on shares of Wheaton Precious Metals from $62.00 to $60.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, May 9th. Finally, KeyCorp upped their target price on shares of Wheaton Precious Metals from $46.00 to $56.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 19th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $58.14.

WPM opened at $42.44 on Friday. Wheaton Precious Metals Corp. has a 12 month low of $36.39 and a 12 month high of $51.90. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $45.98 and a 200 day simple moving average of $43.71. The stock has a market cap of $19.15 billion, a P/E ratio of 25.41, a P/E/G ratio of 5.68 and a beta of 0.50.

Wheaton Precious Metals (NYSE:WPM – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 5th. The company reported $0.35 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.34 by $0.01. The business had revenue of $307.24 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $313.27 million. Wheaton Precious Metals had a net margin of 63.33% and a return on equity of 9.60%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 5.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.36 EPS. On average, research analysts predict that Wheaton Precious Metals Corp. will post 1.46 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 3rd. Investors of record on Friday, May 20th will be paid a $0.15 dividend. This represents a $0.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.41%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, May 19th. Wheaton Precious Metals’s payout ratio is presently 35.93%.

About Wheaton Precious Metals (Get Rating)

Wheaton Precious Metals Corp., a streaming company, primarily sells precious metals in Canada and internationally. The company sells gold, silver, palladium, and cobalt deposits. It has a portfolio of interests in the 23 operating mines and 13 development projects. The company was formerly known as Silver Wheaton Corp.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding WPM? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Wheaton Precious Metals Corp. (NYSE:WPM – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Wheaton Precious Metals Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Wheaton Precious Metals and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.