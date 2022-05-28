Blair William & Co. IL Has $11.51 Million Stock Position in Philip Morris International Inc. (NYSE:PM)

Blair William & Co. IL lifted its stake in shares of Philip Morris International Inc. (NYSE:PM – Get Rating) by 13.2% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 121,192 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 14,130 shares during the quarter. Blair William & Co. IL’s holdings in Philip Morris International were worth $11,513,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Morgan Stanley boosted its stake in Philip Morris International by 0.3% in the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 44,718,495 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,432,049,000 after buying an additional 120,060 shares in the last quarter. American Century Companies Inc. boosted its stake in Philip Morris International by 395.3% in the third quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 19,613 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,859,000 after buying an additional 15,653 shares in the last quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. boosted its stake in Philip Morris International by 3.4% in the third quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 103,678 shares of the company’s stock valued at $9,827,000 after buying an additional 3,439 shares in the last quarter. Primecap Management Co. CA boosted its stake in Philip Morris International by 10.0% in the third quarter. Primecap Management Co. CA now owns 170,500 shares of the company’s stock valued at $16,162,000 after buying an additional 15,500 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Capitolis Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Philip Morris International in the third quarter valued at about $30,000. 74.78% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Several research firms have commented on PM. The Goldman Sachs Group downgraded Philip Morris International from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and dropped their target price for the company from $116.00 to $100.00 in a research report on Tuesday, March 22nd. Stifel Nicolaus dropped their target price on Philip Morris International from $115.00 to $105.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, March 25th. Bank of America increased their target price on Philip Morris International from $107.00 to $117.00 in a research report on Sunday, April 24th. Morgan Stanley increased their target price on Philip Morris International from $104.00 to $112.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, April 22nd. Finally, Barclays dropped their target price on Philip Morris International from $125.00 to $120.00 in a research report on Friday, February 25th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Philip Morris International presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $112.00.

Shares of Philip Morris International stock opened at $106.97 on Friday. Philip Morris International Inc. has a 52 week low of $85.64 and a 52 week high of $112.48. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $100.33 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $98.43. The stock has a market capitalization of $165.82 billion, a PE ratio of 18.51, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.64 and a beta of 0.67.

Philip Morris International (NYSE:PM – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 21st. The company reported $1.56 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.48 by $0.08. The firm had revenue of $7.75 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $7.43 billion. Philip Morris International had a negative return on equity of 110.49% and a net margin of 10.97%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 2.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $1.57 earnings per share. As a group, analysts expect that Philip Morris International Inc. will post 5.51 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, April 12th. Investors of record on Thursday, March 24th were given a dividend of $1.25 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, March 23rd. This represents a $5.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.67%. Philip Morris International’s payout ratio is 86.51%.

Philip Morris International Inc, through its subsidiaries, manufactures and sells cigarettes, other nicotine-containing products, smoke-free products, and related electronic devices and accessories. The company offers IQOS smoke-free products, including heated tobacco and nicotine-containing vapor products under the HEETS, HEETS Creations, HEETS Dimensions, HEETS Marlboro, HEETS FROM MARLBORO, Marlboro Dimensions, Marlboro HeatSticks, and Parliament HeatSticks brands, as well as under the Fiit and Miix licensed brands.

