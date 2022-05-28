Blair William & Co. IL Grows Stock Holdings in Datto Holding Corp. (NYSE:MSP)

Blair William & Co. IL boosted its position in Datto Holding Corp. (NYSE:MSP – Get Rating) by 5.7% in the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 395,200 shares of the investment management company’s stock after purchasing an additional 21,393 shares during the period. Blair William & Co. IL’s holdings in Datto were worth $10,414,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Granahan Investment Management Inc. MA grew its stake in Datto by 21.8% in the 3rd quarter. Granahan Investment Management Inc. MA now owns 1,678,010 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $40,104,000 after acquiring an additional 300,280 shares during the period. Sunriver Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Datto during the 4th quarter valued at $27,493,000. BlackRock Inc. grew its stake in shares of Datto by 4.1% during the 3rd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 900,525 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $21,523,000 after buying an additional 35,344 shares during the period. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Datto during the 4th quarter valued at $11,686,000. Finally, Morgan Stanley grew its stake in shares of Datto by 54.3% during the 3rd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 429,402 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $10,262,000 after buying an additional 151,069 shares during the period. 88.90% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In other Datto news, CFO John Abbot sold 4,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $23.67, for a total transaction of $94,680.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CTO Robert Raymond Petrocelli sold 11,697 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $33.68, for a total value of $393,954.96. Following the completion of the sale, the chief technology officer now directly owns 103,125 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,473,250. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 486,579 shares of company stock valued at $14,297,724 in the last quarter. 5.50% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Shares of MSP stock opened at $35.09 on Friday. Datto Holding Corp. has a 1 year low of $20.76 and a 1 year high of $35.09. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $32.15 and a two-hundred day moving average of $27.35. The firm has a market capitalization of $5.80 billion, a PE ratio of 134.97, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 13.63 and a beta of -0.27.

Datto (NYSE:MSP – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 23rd. The investment management company reported $0.07 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.08 by ($0.01). Datto had a return on equity of 3.65% and a net margin of 6.84%. The business had revenue of $164.25 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $162.16 million. As a group, analysts predict that Datto Holding Corp. will post 0.33 EPS for the current year.

Several analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada cut shares of Datto from an “outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating and boosted their price objective for the company from $34.00 to $35.50 in a research note on Tuesday, April 12th. Northland Securities cut shares of Datto from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and decreased their price target for the stock from $42.00 to $35.50 in a research report on Tuesday, April 12th. Needham & Company LLC reaffirmed a “hold” rating on shares of Datto in a research report on Monday, April 11th. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Datto in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Finally, Morgan Stanley cut shares of Datto from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and upped their price target for the stock from $34.00 to $35.50 in a research report on Tuesday, April 12th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $32.44.

Datto Holding Corp. provides cloud-based software and technology solutions for delivery through the managed service provider (MSP) channel to small and medium businesses in the United States and internationally. Its Unified Continuity products include Business Continuity and Disaster Recovery that protects servers and workstations, and minimize downtime; Cloud Continuity, an image-based continuity solution for laptops and desktops; SaaS Protection +, an automated and secure backup and restoration product; Workplace, a cloud-hosted file sync and share solution, which enable end-users to synchronize files across platforms, including mobile devices; and File Protection, an MSP-managed secure and scalable backup product that enables MSPs to protect and recover files and folders on workstations and laptops.

