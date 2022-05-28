Blair William & Co. IL Buys 10,304 Shares of Novartis AG (NYSE:NVS)

Blair William & Co. IL grew its holdings in shares of Novartis AG (NYSE:NVS – Get Rating) by 11.4% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 101,049 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 10,304 shares during the period. Blair William & Co. IL’s holdings in Novartis were worth $8,839,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of NVS. AHL Investment Management Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Novartis during the 4th quarter valued at $25,000. Arlington Partners LLC purchased a new stake in Novartis in the 4th quarter worth $27,000. Dixon Hughes Goodman Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Novartis in the 4th quarter worth $32,000. Allegheny Financial Group LTD purchased a new stake in Novartis in the 4th quarter worth $34,000. Finally, Blue Bell Private Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in Novartis in the 4th quarter worth $38,000. 9.40% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

NYSE:NVS opened at $91.46 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $204.57 billion, a P/E ratio of 8.52, a PEG ratio of 2.59 and a beta of 0.52. Novartis AG has a 1-year low of $79.09 and a 1-year high of $95.17. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $88.83 and its 200-day moving average price is $86.44. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37, a current ratio of 1.25 and a quick ratio of 1.01.

Novartis ( NYSE:NVS Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 26th. The company reported $1.46 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.44 by $0.02. The company had revenue of $12.53 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $12.61 billion. Novartis had a net margin of 46.47% and a return on equity of 23.16%. The firm’s revenue was up 1.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $1.52 earnings per share. Equities analysts anticipate that Novartis AG will post 6.1 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. upgraded shares of Novartis from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, April 14th. Wolfe Research downgraded shares of Novartis from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a report on Monday, May 9th. Barclays upped their price target on shares of Novartis from CHF 80 to CHF 85 in a report on Thursday, April 14th. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Novartis in a report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “strong-buy” rating on the stock. Finally, Societe Generale dropped their target price on shares of Novartis from CHF 107 to CHF 105 in a research note on Thursday, February 3rd. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating, three have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $90.50.

Novartis AG researches, develops, manufactures, and markets healthcare products worldwide. The company operates through two segments, Innovative Medicines and Sandoz. The Innovative Medicines segment offers prescription medicines for patients and healthcare providers. It also provides ophthalmology, neuroscience, immunology, hepatology, dermatology, respiratory, cardiovascular, renal, and metabolism medicine products.

