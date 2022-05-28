Blair William & Co. IL Boosts Stock Position in Vanguard Small-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:VB)

Blair William & Co. IL boosted its holdings in Vanguard Small-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:VB – Get Rating) by 15.2% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 33,348 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 4,412 shares during the quarter. Blair William & Co. IL’s holdings in Vanguard Small-Cap ETF were worth $7,537,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors have also bought and sold shares of VB. Bank of America Corp DE grew its holdings in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap ETF by 7.5% during the fourth quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 26,038,589 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,884,982,000 after purchasing an additional 1,812,033 shares during the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp grew its holdings in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap ETF by 48.3% during the third quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 3,610,734 shares of the company’s stock worth $789,559,000 after buying an additional 1,175,823 shares during the last quarter. Intelligence Driven Advisers LLC purchased a new position in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap ETF during the fourth quarter worth about $107,733,000. Franklin Resources Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap ETF by 2,225.2% during the third quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 311,665 shares of the company’s stock worth $68,152,000 after buying an additional 298,261 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Advisory Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap ETF by 16.1% during the fourth quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Advisory Inc. now owns 2,035,849 shares of the company’s stock worth $460,122,000 after buying an additional 282,632 shares during the last quarter.

Get Vanguard Small-Cap ETF alerts:

NYSEARCA VB opened at $197.41 on Friday. Vanguard Small-Cap ETF has a 52-week low of $178.19 and a 52-week high of $241.06. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $200.98 and its 200 day moving average price is $211.20.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding VB? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Vanguard Small-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:VB – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Vanguard Small-Cap ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vanguard Small-Cap ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.