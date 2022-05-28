Blair William & Co. IL Acquires 3,803 Shares of SPDR S&P Dividend ETF (NYSEARCA:SDY)

Blair William & Co. IL grew its holdings in shares of SPDR S&P Dividend ETF (NYSEARCA:SDY – Get Rating) by 5.7% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 70,879 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 3,803 shares during the quarter. Blair William & Co. IL’s holdings in SPDR S&P Dividend ETF were worth $9,152,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Clearview Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of SPDR S&P Dividend ETF in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Ahrens Investment Partners LLC purchased a new stake in shares of SPDR S&P Dividend ETF in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $35,000. Consolidated Planning Corp purchased a new stake in shares of SPDR S&P Dividend ETF in the third quarter valued at approximately $41,000. Aquire Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of SPDR S&P Dividend ETF in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $51,000. Finally, Cassady Schiller Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of SPDR S&P Dividend ETF in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $62,000.

Shares of NYSEARCA SDY opened at $127.96 on Friday. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $126.89 and a 200 day moving average price of $126.36. SPDR S&P Dividend ETF has a 52-week low of $116.32 and a 52-week high of $133.22.

The SPDR S&P Dividend ETF seeks to closely match the returns and characteristics of the S&P High Yield Dividend Aristocrats Index (the Index). The Index is designed to measure the performance of the 60 highest dividend yielding S&P Composite 1500 Index constituents that have followed a managed-dividends policy of consistently increasing dividends every year for at least 25 consecutive years.

