BlackRock MuniHoldings New York Quality Fund, Inc. (NYSE:MHN) Short Interest Down 68.2% in May

BlackRock MuniHoldings New York Quality Fund, Inc. (NYSE:MHN – Get Rating) was the recipient of a significant drop in short interest in the month of May. As of May 15th, there was short interest totalling 11,400 shares, a drop of 68.2% from the April 30th total of 35,900 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 69,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.2 days.

MHN stock traded up $0.18 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $11.91. The stock had a trading volume of 51,318 shares, compared to its average volume of 64,980. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $11.86 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $13.13. BlackRock MuniHoldings New York Quality Fund has a twelve month low of $10.95 and a twelve month high of $15.16.

The business also recently announced a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, June 1st. Stockholders of record on Monday, May 16th will be given a dividend of $0.0545 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, May 13th. This represents a $0.65 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 5.49%.

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of MHN. Claybrook Capital LLC acquired a new position in shares of BlackRock MuniHoldings New York Quality Fund during the 3rd quarter worth about $4,050,000. Fiera Capital Corp grew its position in shares of BlackRock MuniHoldings New York Quality Fund by 183.0% during the 1st quarter. Fiera Capital Corp now owns 199,504 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $2,558,000 after buying an additional 129,001 shares during the period. Guggenheim Capital LLC grew its position in shares of BlackRock MuniHoldings New York Quality Fund by 9.3% during the 1st quarter. Guggenheim Capital LLC now owns 425,784 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $5,459,000 after buying an additional 36,335 shares during the period. Hennion & Walsh Asset Management Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of BlackRock MuniHoldings New York Quality Fund by 9.5% during the 1st quarter. Hennion & Walsh Asset Management Inc. now owns 370,386 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $4,748,000 after purchasing an additional 32,053 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company MN lifted its holdings in shares of BlackRock MuniHoldings New York Quality Fund by 22.3% during the 2nd quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 155,345 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $2,291,000 after purchasing an additional 28,290 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 14.78% of the company’s stock.

BlackRock MuniHoldings New York Quality Fund, Inc is a closed ended fixed income mutual fund launched by BlackRock, Inc It is managed by BlackRock Advisors, LLC. The fund invests in fixed income markets. It invests primarily in investment grade New York municipal obligations exempt from federal income taxes and New York State and New York City personal income taxes.

