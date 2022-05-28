BlackRock MuniHoldings New York Quality Fund, Inc. (NYSE:MHN) Short Interest Down 68.2% in May

BlackRock MuniHoldings New York Quality Fund, Inc. (NYSE:MHN – Get Rating) was the recipient of a significant drop in short interest in the month of May. As of May 15th, there was short interest totalling 11,400 shares, a drop of 68.2% from the April 30th total of 35,900 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 69,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.2 days.
MHN stock traded up $0.18 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $11.91. The stock had a trading volume of 51,318 shares, compared to its average volume of 64,980. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $11.86 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $13.13. BlackRock MuniHoldings New York Quality Fund has a twelve month low of $10.95 and a twelve month high of $15.16.
The business also recently announced a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, June 1st. Stockholders of record on Monday, May 16th will be given a dividend of $0.0545 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, May 13th. This represents a $0.65 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 5.49%.
About BlackRock MuniHoldings New York Quality Fund (Get Rating)
BlackRock MuniHoldings New York Quality Fund, Inc is a closed ended fixed income mutual fund launched by BlackRock, Inc It is managed by BlackRock Advisors, LLC. The fund invests in fixed income markets. It invests primarily in investment grade New York municipal obligations exempt from federal income taxes and New York State and New York City personal income taxes.
