BitTube 24-Hour Volume Tops $88.00 (TUBE)

BitTube (TUBE) traded 50.5% lower against the dollar during the one day period ending at 9:00 AM ET on May 28th. BitTube has a total market cap of $99,742.92 and approximately $88.00 worth of BitTube was traded on exchanges in the last day. Over the last seven days, BitTube has traded 1.1% lower against the dollar. One BitTube coin can currently be bought for $0.0003 or 0.00000001 BTC on popular exchanges.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Monero (XMR) traded 6.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $177.36 or 0.00612773 BTC.

Coalculus (COAL) traded up 36.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0036 or 0.00000012 BTC.

Bytecoin (BCN) traded down 5.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Infinitus Token (INF) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.15 or 0.00000374 BTC.

Monero Classic (XMC) traded 17.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.28 or 0.00000964 BTC.

MoneroV (XMV) traded down 0.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.35 or 0.00001200 BTC.

Sumokoin (SUMO) traded down 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0200 or 0.00000069 BTC.

Aeon (AEON) traded 18.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0437 or 0.00000151 BTC.

DigitalNote (XDN) traded 20% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Karbo (KRB) traded down 2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0527 or 0.00000182 BTC.

BitTube Profile

TUBE is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the CryptoNight hashing algorithm. BitTube’s total supply is 344,580,003 coins. The Reddit community for BitTube is /r/ipbcoin . BitTube’s official Twitter account is @BitTubeApp and its Facebook page is accessible here . BitTube’s official website is coin.bit.tube

According to CryptoCompare, “BitTube is a decentralized media platform that allows users to monetize their content and freedom of speech. TUBE is a PoW cryptocurrency based on the CryptoNote algorithm. “

Buying and Selling BitTube

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as BitTube directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire BitTube should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, GDAX or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy BitTube using one of the exchanges listed above.

