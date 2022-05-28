BitCore (BTX) Price Down 14% Over Last Week

BitCore (BTX) traded 5.3% lower against the dollar during the 1 day period ending at 9:00 AM Eastern on May 28th. One BitCore coin can currently be bought for about $0.0968 or 0.00000334 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. In the last seven days, BitCore has traded down 14% against the dollar. BitCore has a market capitalization of $1.75 million and approximately $190,669.00 worth of BitCore was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Get BitCore alerts:

Bitcoin (BTC) traded down 0.9% against the dollar and now trades at $28,943.99 or 1.00000000 BTC.

Ethereum (ETH) traded down 1.4% against the dollar and now trades at $1,783.44 or 0.06161687 BTC.

Dogecoin (DOGE) traded up 3.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0816 or 0.00000282 BTC.

DEI (DEI) traded down 6.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.66 or 0.00002294 BTC.

UNUS SED LEO (LEO) traded up 3.2% against the dollar and now trades at $5.04 or 0.00017412 BTC.

Litecoin (LTC) traded down 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $63.46 or 0.00219250 BTC.

Bitcoin Cash (BCH) traded 2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $177.44 or 0.00613046 BTC.

Monero (XMR) traded down 6.1% against the dollar and now trades at $177.36 or 0.00612773 BTC.

Ethereum Classic (ETC) traded 0.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $22.76 or 0.00078642 BTC.

The Sandbox (SAND) traded down 2.9% against the dollar and now trades at $1.30 or 0.00004494 BTC.

BitCore Profile

BitCore (CRYPTO:BTX) is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the TimeTravel hashing algorithm. It was first traded on April 24th, 2017. BitCore’s total supply is 18,617,495 coins and its circulating supply is 18,116,536 coins. BitCore’s official Twitter account is @bitcore_btx and its Facebook page is accessible here . The Reddit community for BitCore is /r/bitcore_btx and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . BitCore’s official website is bitcore.cc

According to CryptoCompare, “BitCore is a Bitcoin-based cryptocurrency created through a snapshot and airdrop process. Bitcore has 10 MB blocks with Segwit enabled which allows for the network to handle about 17.6 billion transactions per year. It also features an ASIC resistant pow algorithm, Timetravel10, and a difficult adjustment called 64_15 that ensures that there is no more than a 15 percent change in difficulty within a 64 block period. “

BitCore Coin Trading

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as BitCore directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade BitCore should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase BitCore using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for BitCore Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for BitCore and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.