BitcoinPoS Market Capitalization Reaches $439,454.56 (BPS)

BitcoinPoS (BPS) traded 46.9% lower against the US dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 8:00 AM E.T. on May 28th. During the last seven days, BitcoinPoS has traded 25.4% lower against the US dollar. BitcoinPoS has a market capitalization of $439,454.56 and $40.00 worth of BitcoinPoS was traded on exchanges in the last day. One BitcoinPoS coin can now be bought for $0.0800 or 0.00000277 BTC on major exchanges.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

BitcoinPoS Profile

BitcoinPoS is a proof-of-stake (PoS) coin that uses the

Proof of Stake

hashing algorithm. BitcoinPoS’s total supply is 5,702,624 coins and its circulating supply is 5,491,170 coins. The official website for BitcoinPoS is www.bitcoinpos.net. The official message board for BitcoinPoS is medium.com/@bitcoin_pos. BitcoinPoS’s official Twitter account is @Bitcoin_PoS_ and its Facebook page is accessible here.

According to CryptoCompare, “BitcoinPoS is a new peer-to-peer payment network that is powered by its users with no central authority or middlemen. BitcoinPoS is not a fork from Bitcoin Network! It's a scalable, fast, permissionless, decentralized cryptocurrency that requires no trusted third parties and no central bank. “

Buying and Selling BitcoinPoS

