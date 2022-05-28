Bitcoin Incognito (XBI) Market Cap Achieves $7,137.13

Bitcoin Incognito (XBI) traded down 36.8% against the U.S. dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 7:00 AM Eastern on May 28th. One Bitcoin Incognito coin can now be purchased for about $0.0005 or 0.00000002 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. In the last seven days, Bitcoin Incognito has traded down 6.5% against the U.S. dollar. Bitcoin Incognito has a market capitalization of $7,137.13 and $24.00 worth of Bitcoin Incognito was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Get Bitcoin Incognito alerts:

Solaris (XLR) traded 0.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0579 or 0.00000201 BTC.

Xuez (XUEZ) traded 216.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0156 or 0.00000054 BTC.

GenesisX (XGS) traded 39.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0020 or 0.00000007 BTC.

Beetlecoin (BEET) traded down 0.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Elliot Coin (ELLI) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

The Everlasting Parachain (ELP) traded up 2.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.12 or 0.00000422 BTC.

ElonsPets (ELP) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Basis Dollar (BSD) traded up 1.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0072 or 0.00000017 BTC.

Baby Shiba Dot (BSD) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Bitcoin Incognito Coin Profile

Bitcoin Incognito (XBI) is a proof-of-stake (PoS) coin that uses the XEVAN hashing algorithm. Bitcoin Incognito’s total supply is 13,031,736 coins. The official website for Bitcoin Incognito is bitcoinincognito.org . The Reddit community for Bitcoin Incognito is /r/BitcoinIncognito and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Bitcoin Incognito’s official Twitter account is @XBIncognito and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “Bitcoin Incognito is a cryptocurency services and payments platform. It provides the users with the tools to perform transactions using a P2P mechanism in order to achieve both security and anonymity. The XBI token is an open source PoS/PoW Xevan-based cryptocurrency. It features a second layer network of masternodes that process private and near-instant transactions. Click here for Masternode stats from masternodes.online. “

Buying and Selling Bitcoin Incognito

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Bitcoin Incognito directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Bitcoin Incognito should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Bitcoin Incognito using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for Bitcoin Incognito Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Bitcoin Incognito and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.