Bitcoin Gold (BTG) Price Up 15.1% Over Last 7 Days

Bitcoin Gold (BTG) traded down 3.6% against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 8:00 AM Eastern on May 28th. Bitcoin Gold has a total market cap of $371.32 million and $10.20 million worth of Bitcoin Gold was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Bitcoin Gold coin can now be bought for about $21.20 or 0.00073372 BTC on popular exchanges. During the last week, Bitcoin Gold has traded up 15.1% against the US dollar.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Zcash (ZEC) traded 0.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $87.43 or 0.00302552 BTC.

Horizen (ZEN) traded 0.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $19.25 or 0.00066622 BTC.

Pirate Chain (ARRR) traded 2.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.63 or 0.00002167 BTC.

Alchemy Pay (ACH) traded down 4.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0170 or 0.00000059 BTC.

Bitcoin Private (BTCP) traded up 78.8% against the dollar and now trades at $1.27 or 0.00004384 BTC.

BitcoinZ (BTCZ) traded down 0.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0002 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Hush (HUSH) traded down 4.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0763 or 0.00000264 BTC.

Bit Hotel (BTH) traded down 5.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0188 or 0.00000065 BTC.

ZClassic (ZCL) traded 0.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0456 or 0.00000158 BTC.

Zero (ZER) traded 51.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0240 or 0.00000083 BTC.

Bitcoin Gold Coin Profile

Bitcoin Gold is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the Equihash hashing algorithm. Bitcoin Gold’s total supply is 17,513,924 coins. The Reddit community for Bitcoin Gold is /r/bitcoin and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Bitcoin Gold’s official website is bitcoingold.org . Bitcoin Gold’s official Twitter account is @bitcoingold and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official message board for Bitcoin Gold is forum.bitcoingold.org

According to CryptoCompare, “BTG is a cryptocurrency with Bitcoin fundamentals, mined on common GPUs instead of specialty ASICs. This type of equipment tend to monopolize mining to a few big players, but GPU mining means anyone can mine again – restoring decentralization and independence. GPU mining rewards go to individuals worldwide, instead of mostly to ASIC warehouse owners, recreating network effects that Bitcoin used to have. “

Buying and Selling Bitcoin Gold

