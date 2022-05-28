Birks Group Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:BGI) Sees Large Decrease in Short Interest

Birks Group Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:BGI – Get Rating) was the target of a large decrease in short interest during the month of May. As of May 15th, there was short interest totalling 11,900 shares, a decrease of 71.0% from the April 30th total of 41,000 shares. Currently, 0.3% of the shares of the stock are short sold. Based on an average daily volume of 69,700 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.2 days.

Shares of NYSEAMERICAN BGI traded up $0.11 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $5.17. 16,892 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 82,063. Birks Group has a 1 year low of $2.10 and a 1 year high of $8.77.

Get Birks Group alerts:

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Centerpoint Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of Birks Group by 271.4% during the 4th quarter. Centerpoint Advisors LLC now owns 13,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $63,000 after buying an additional 9,500 shares in the last quarter. WMS Partners LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Birks Group during the 3rd quarter valued at about $42,000. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC raised its position in shares of Birks Group by 16.7% during the 4th quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 97,806 shares of the company’s stock valued at $474,000 after buying an additional 14,010 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 6.41% of the company’s stock.

Birks Group Inc designs, develops, manufactures, and retails fine jewelry, timepieces, sterling and plated silverware, and gifts in the United States and Canada. The company operates through two segments, Retail and Other. It offers various merchandise, including designer jewelry, diamonds, gemstone and precious metal jewelry, rings, wedding bands, earrings, bracelets, necklaces, charms, and pearls.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Birks Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Birks Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.