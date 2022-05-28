Birchcliff Energy Ltd. (TSE:BIR) Senior Officer Bruno P. Geremia Sells 100,000 Shares

Birchcliff Energy Ltd. (TSE:BIR – Get Rating) Senior Officer Bruno P. Geremia sold 100,000 shares of Birchcliff Energy stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of C$11.10, for a total transaction of C$1,110,000.00.

Shares of Birchcliff Energy stock opened at C$11.47 on Friday. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is C$9.52 and its two-hundred day moving average price is C$7.67. The company has a market capitalization of C$3.04 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.64. The company has a quick ratio of 0.67, a current ratio of 0.73 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 22.05. Birchcliff Energy Ltd. has a 12-month low of C$3.42 and a 12-month high of C$11.67.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 31st. Stockholders of record on Thursday, March 31st were paid a $0.01 dividend. This represents a $0.04 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.35%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, March 14th. Birchcliff Energy’s dividend payout ratio is currently 2.00%.

BIR has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. CIBC raised their target price on Birchcliff Energy from C$9.00 to C$11.00 in a report on Thursday, April 14th. Stifel Nicolaus boosted their target price on Birchcliff Energy from C$9.50 to C$12.25 in a report on Friday, May 13th. Raymond James raised their price objective on shares of Birchcliff Energy from C$11.00 to C$12.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 12th. National Bankshares cut their target price on shares of Birchcliff Energy from C$12.50 to C$11.00 in a research report on Thursday, April 14th. Finally, Scotiabank boosted their price objective on shares of Birchcliff Energy from C$11.00 to C$12.00 in a report on Tuesday, March 8th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of C$10.21.

About Birchcliff Energy

Birchcliff Energy Ltd., an intermediate oil and natural gas company, acquires, explores for, develops, and produces natural gas, light oil, condensate, and natural gas liquids in Western Canada. The company holds interests in the Montney/Doig resource play located approximately 95 km northwest of Grande Prairie, Alberta.

