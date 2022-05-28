Birake Market Capitalization Reaches $11.54 Million (BIR)

Birake (BIR) traded 0.2% higher against the U.S. dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 16:00 PM E.T. on May 28th. Birake has a market cap of $11.54 million and approximately $12,693.00 worth of Birake was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. Over the last week, Birake has traded up 0.9% against the U.S. dollar. One Birake coin can currently be purchased for approximately $0.11 or 0.00000379 BTC on exchanges.

Here's how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Birake Profile

Birake’s total supply is 108,983,049 coins and its circulating supply is 104,962,832 coins. The official website for Birake is birake.com . The Reddit community for Birake is /r/birakecom and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Birake’s official Twitter account is @birakecom and its Facebook page is accessible here

Buying and Selling Birake

