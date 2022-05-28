BioPlus Acquisition (NASDAQ:BIOS) Stock Price Down 0.5%

BioPlus Acquisition Corp. (NASDAQ:BIOS – Get Rating) shares were down 0.5% on Thursday . The stock traded as low as $9.89 and last traded at $9.89. Approximately 4,215 shares changed hands during trading, a decline of 94% from the average daily volume of 71,472 shares. The stock had previously closed at $9.94.

The company has a 50 day moving average of $9.92.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Lynwood Capital Management Inc. bought a new position in shares of BioPlus Acquisition during the 1st quarter worth approximately $247,000. Dupont Capital Management Corp bought a new position in shares of BioPlus Acquisition during the 1st quarter worth approximately $247,000. UBS Group AG bought a new position in shares of BioPlus Acquisition in the first quarter valued at $247,000. OMERS ADMINISTRATION Corp bought a new position in shares of BioPlus Acquisition in the first quarter valued at $356,000. Finally, Walleye Trading LLC bought a new position in shares of BioPlus Acquisition in the first quarter valued at $356,000. 22.62% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

BioPlus Acquisition Corp. does not have significant operations. It intends to effect a merger, share exchange, asset acquisition, share purchase, reorganization, or other similar business combination with one or more businesses in the life sciences industry. The company was incorporated in 2021 and is based in New York, New York.

