Biomea Fusion (NASDAQ:BMEA) PT Lowered to $16.00 at Piper Sandler

Biomea Fusion (NASDAQ:BMEA – Get Rating) had its target price reduced by Piper Sandler from $25.00 to $16.00 in a research report report published on Friday morning, The Fly reports.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Biomea Fusion from a sell rating to a hold rating in a report on Monday, May 9th.

BMEA stock opened at $5.81 on Friday. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $4.42 and a 200-day moving average price of $6.77. Biomea Fusion has a 52-week low of $2.84 and a 52-week high of $21.48. The firm has a market capitalization of $169.47 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of -3.17.

Biomea Fusion ( NASDAQ:BMEA Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Monday, May 16th. The company reported ($0.56) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.54) by ($0.02). Analysts forecast that Biomea Fusion will post -2.45 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in BMEA. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. raised its stake in Biomea Fusion by 5.3% during the 1st quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 53,280 shares of the company’s stock valued at $238,000 after buying an additional 2,671 shares during the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its holdings in shares of Biomea Fusion by 19.0% in the first quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 17,382 shares of the company’s stock worth $77,000 after acquiring an additional 2,775 shares during the period. Strs Ohio increased its position in Biomea Fusion by 150.0% during the fourth quarter. Strs Ohio now owns 5,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $37,000 after acquiring an additional 3,000 shares during the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp lifted its holdings in Biomea Fusion by 27.2% in the third quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 18,129 shares of the company’s stock valued at $217,000 after acquiring an additional 3,880 shares during the period. Finally, AXA S.A. boosted its position in Biomea Fusion by 3.8% in the third quarter. AXA S.A. now owns 115,600 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,384,000 after purchasing an additional 4,250 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 58.82% of the company’s stock.

Biomea Fusion, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the discovery and development of irreversible small molecules to treat patients with genetically defined cancers and metabolic diseases. Its lead product candidate is BMF-219, an orally bioavailable, potent, and selective irreversible inhibitor of menin, a transcriptional regulator in oncogenic signaling in multiple cancers.

