Biogen Inc. (NASDAQ:BIIB) Shares Sold by Nissay Asset Management Corp Japan ADV

Nissay Asset Management Corp Japan ADV lowered its position in Biogen Inc. (NASDAQ:BIIB – Get Rating) by 5.6% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 16,450 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock after selling 974 shares during the quarter. Nissay Asset Management Corp Japan ADV’s holdings in Biogen were worth $3,947,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of BIIB. Trail Ridge Investment Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Biogen in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $725,000. Siemens Fonds Invest GmbH boosted its position in Biogen by 7.0% during the 4th quarter. Siemens Fonds Invest GmbH now owns 7,174 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $1,722,000 after acquiring an additional 472 shares during the period. Clark Capital Management Group Inc. acquired a new position in Biogen during the 4th quarter worth $312,000. Invesco Ltd. lifted its holdings in shares of Biogen by 14.2% in the fourth quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 1,131,063 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $271,365,000 after buying an additional 140,484 shares during the period. Finally, Alberta Investment Management Corp lifted its holdings in shares of Biogen by 145.2% in the fourth quarter. Alberta Investment Management Corp now owns 53,200 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $12,764,000 after buying an additional 31,500 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 83.92% of the company’s stock.

Several brokerages have recently commented on BIIB. Needham & Company LLC reduced their target price on Biogen from $290.00 to $262.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Friday, April 8th. Bank of America lowered their price objective on Biogen from $230.00 to $225.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, March 28th. Canaccord Genuity Group decreased their target price on Biogen from $335.00 to $305.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, February 7th. Cowen decreased their target price on Biogen from $375.00 to $285.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, February 4th. Finally, Oppenheimer reduced their price objective on Biogen from $240.00 to $225.00 in a research report on Wednesday, May 4th. Seventeen investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eighteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $284.47.

Biogen stock opened at $206.20 on Friday. Biogen Inc. has a 52-week low of $187.16 and a 52-week high of $468.55. The firm has a market capitalization of $30.20 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.11, a PEG ratio of 1.20 and a beta of 0.42. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $206.87 and a 200-day simple moving average of $220.88. The company has a quick ratio of 1.70, a current ratio of 2.01 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.56.

Biogen (NASDAQ:BIIB – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, May 3rd. The biotechnology company reported $3.62 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $4.41 by ($0.79). The company had revenue of $2.53 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.50 billion. Biogen had a net margin of 13.40% and a return on equity of 23.46%. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 6.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $5.34 EPS. On average, research analysts anticipate that Biogen Inc. will post 15.45 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Biogen Inc discovers, develops, manufactures, and delivers therapies for treating neurological and neurodegenerative diseases. The company offers TECFIDERA, VUMERITY, AVONEX, PLEGRIDY, TYSABRI, and FAMPYRA for multiple sclerosis (MS); SPINRAZA for spinal muscular atrophy; and FUMADERM to treat plaque psoriasis.

