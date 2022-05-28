Bio-Techne Co. (NASDAQ:TECH) Expected to Announce Earnings of $2.08 Per Share

Brokerages expect that Bio-Techne Co. (NASDAQ:TECH – Get Rating) will report $2.08 earnings per share for the current quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Three analysts have made estimates for Bio-Techne’s earnings. The highest EPS estimate is $2.12 and the lowest is $2.05. Bio-Techne reported earnings per share of $1.87 during the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year over year growth rate of 11.2%. The business is scheduled to report its next earnings report on Monday, January 1st.

On average, analysts expect that Bio-Techne will report full year earnings of $7.91 per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from $7.82 to $7.99. For the next fiscal year, analysts anticipate that the business will report earnings of $9.12 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $9.05 to $9.19. Zacks’ EPS averages are an average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that follow Bio-Techne.

Bio-Techne (NASDAQ:TECH – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 4th. The biotechnology company reported $1.96 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.75 by $0.21. The firm had revenue of $290.40 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $279.27 million. Bio-Techne had a return on equity of 16.82% and a net margin of 20.95%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 19.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $1.61 EPS.

Several brokerages have issued reports on TECH. Wells Fargo & Company lowered Bio-Techne from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating and cut their price target for the stock from $400.00 to $370.00 in a report on Monday, April 25th. Zacks Investment Research lowered Bio-Techne from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday. KeyCorp dropped their price target on Bio-Techne from $600.00 to $500.00 in a research note on Thursday, May 5th. SVB Leerink lifted their price objective on Bio-Techne from $530.00 to $575.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 2nd. Finally, Robert W. Baird reduced their target price on Bio-Techne from $520.00 to $500.00 in a report on Thursday, May 5th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $488.43.

Shares of TECH opened at $386.56 on Wednesday. Bio-Techne has a 12-month low of $335.02 and a 12-month high of $543.85. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $399.33 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $425.27. The company has a quick ratio of 2.79, a current ratio of 3.56 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14. The stock has a market cap of $15.17 billion, a PE ratio of 70.54, a PEG ratio of 2.00 and a beta of 1.24.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, May 27th. Investors of record on Monday, May 16th were paid a dividend of $0.32 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, May 13th. This represents a $1.28 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.33%. Bio-Techne’s dividend payout ratio is presently 23.36%.

In related news, Director Robert V. Baumgartner acquired 300 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 10th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $352.55 per share, for a total transaction of $105,765.00. Following the acquisition, the director now owns 10,106 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,562,870.30. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Insiders own 4.10% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Tcwp LLC acquired a new position in shares of Bio-Techne during the first quarter worth $25,000. Confluence Wealth Services Inc. acquired a new stake in Bio-Techne during the 4th quarter worth about $33,000. UMB Bank N A MO acquired a new position in shares of Bio-Techne in the 4th quarter valued at about $53,000. Ellevest Inc. increased its holdings in Bio-Techne by 56.5% in the first quarter. Ellevest Inc. now owns 108 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $47,000 after buying an additional 39 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Ten Capital Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Bio-Techne during the fourth quarter worth approximately $61,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 94.36% of the company’s stock.

Bio-Techne Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, develops, manufactures, and sells life science reagents, instruments, and services for the research, and diagnostics and bioprocessing markets worldwide. The company operates through two segments, Protein Sciences, and Diagnostics and Genomics. The Protein Sciences segment provides biological reagents used in various aspects of life science research, diagnostics, and cell and gene therapy, such as cytokines and growth factors, antibodies, small molecules, tissue culture sera, and cell selection technologies.

