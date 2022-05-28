Bill.com (NYSE:BILL) PT Lowered to $205.00

Bill.com (NYSE:BILL – Get Rating) had its target price lowered by Piper Sandler from $300.00 to $205.00 in a research note released on Tuesday morning, The Fly reports. The firm currently has an overweight rating on the stock.

Several other analysts also recently commented on BILL. Needham & Company LLC decreased their price objective on shares of Bill.com from $370.00 to $200.00 in a research report on Friday, May 6th. Oppenheimer decreased their price objective on shares of Bill.com from $285.00 to $190.00 in a research report on Friday, May 6th. Jefferies Financial Group decreased their price objective on shares of Bill.com from $250.00 to $150.00 in a research report on Monday, May 23rd. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Bill.com from a buy rating to a hold rating in a report on Monday, May 16th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. began coverage on shares of Bill.com in a report on Friday, May 20th. They issued an overweight rating and a $140.00 price target on the stock. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seventeen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Bill.com currently has an average rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $239.68.

Shares of BILL stock opened at $125.30 on Tuesday. Bill.com has a 12-month low of $89.87 and a 12-month high of $348.49. The company has a current ratio of 1.41, a quick ratio of 1.41 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $173.48 and its 200 day moving average is $212.32. The stock has a market capitalization of $13.06 billion, a P/E ratio of -43.36 and a beta of 2.32.

Bill.com ( NYSE:BILL Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 5th. The company reported ($0.08) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.16) by $0.08. Bill.com had a negative net margin of 54.96% and a negative return on equity of 5.05%. The business had revenue of $166.90 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $157.90 million. During the same period last year, the firm earned ($0.15) earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 179.4% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts predict that Bill.com will post -2.27 earnings per share for the current year.

In other Bill.com news, CEO Rene A. Lacerte sold 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $116.72, for a total value of $1,167,200.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 78,970 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $9,217,378.40. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, insider Bora Chung sold 8,854 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $113.33, for a total transaction of $1,003,423.82. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 616 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $69,811.28. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 88,687 shares of company stock valued at $16,094,897. 5.70% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Bill.com by 18.5% in the 3rd quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 218 shares of the company’s stock valued at $59,000 after purchasing an additional 34 shares in the last quarter. Rafferty Asset Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Bill.com by 2.6% in the 4th quarter. Rafferty Asset Management LLC now owns 2,150 shares of the company’s stock valued at $536,000 after acquiring an additional 54 shares during the last quarter. Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. boosted its holdings in shares of Bill.com by 5.4% in the 4th quarter. Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. now owns 1,162 shares of the company’s stock valued at $292,000 after acquiring an additional 60 shares during the last quarter. Ellevest Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Bill.com by 13.1% in the 4th quarter. Ellevest Inc. now owns 666 shares of the company’s stock valued at $166,000 after acquiring an additional 77 shares during the last quarter. Finally, FirstPurpose Wealth LLC boosted its holdings in Bill.com by 9.3% during the first quarter. FirstPurpose Wealth LLC now owns 921 shares of the company’s stock worth $209,000 after buying an additional 78 shares in the last quarter. 99.01% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Bill.com Holdings, Inc provides cloud-based software that simplifies, digitizes, and automates back-office financial operations for small and midsize businesses worldwide. It offers artificial intelligence enabled financial software platform that creates seamless connections among users, suppliers, and the clients.

