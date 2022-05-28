Bilander Acquisition Corp. (NASDAQ:TWCB) Shares Sold by Css LLC Il

Css LLC Il lowered its stake in shares of Bilander Acquisition Corp. (NASDAQ:TWCB – Get Rating) by 14.1% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 253,038 shares of the company’s stock after selling 41,661 shares during the quarter. Css LLC Il’s holdings in Bilander Acquisition were worth $2,462,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Bilander Acquisition during the third quarter worth approximately $157,000. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. acquired a new position in Bilander Acquisition in the fourth quarter worth $173,000. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. acquired a new position in Bilander Acquisition in the third quarter worth $319,000. CVI Holdings LLC acquired a new position in Bilander Acquisition in the third quarter worth $980,000. Finally, Oaktree Capital Management LP acquired a new position in Bilander Acquisition in the third quarter worth $1,936,000. 49.57% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Bilander Acquisition stock remained flat at $$9.68 during mid-day trading on Friday. 119,814 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 83,976. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $9.69 and its 200 day moving average is $9.71. Bilander Acquisition Corp. has a 1 year low of $9.59 and a 1 year high of $9.83.

Bilander Acquisition Corp. does not have significant operations. It intends to effect a merger, capital stock exchange, asset acquisition, stock purchase, reorganization, or similar business combination with one or more businesses in the technology industry. The company was incorporated in 2021 and is based in San Francisco, California.

